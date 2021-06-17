Williamsport, Pa - A semblance of normalcy is returning to the area as the City of Williamsport announced today the Fourth of July fireworks celebration downtown will be going forward.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) will be the big title sponsor for the "Set the Night to Music" fireworks celebration on July 4.

"We had to file a petition with PennDOT to close down the Market St. bridge," according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

"That went through a thorough review process and we eventually received approval. It then had to go to the governor's office for final approval, which we received this morning," the Mayor said.

"The City of Williamsport would like to give a big thank you to Backyard Broadcasting and UPMC for sponsoring this," Slaughter added.

The Mayor also encouraged residents to be respectful.

"As always, we ask everyone to be safe and responsible as they enjoy the fourth of July festivities."