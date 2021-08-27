Williamsport, Pa. – The city of Williamsport will soon have a greater say in how the commonwealth reacts to juvenile crime and prevention.

Mayor Derek Slaughter recently was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to serve a four-year term as a member on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

By state law, the role of the PCCD is to provide leadership in a system-wide coordination, and to build collaboration among public servants and private citizens representing all aspects of the criminal and juvenile justice systems and victim services.

According to a release by the administration, Slaughter has been committed to make sure "Everyone has the opportunity to be a productive member of society."

“In conjunction with Judge McCoy, my passion for the criminal and juvenile justice systems helped lead to the resurrection of our Williamsport Youth Commission earlier this year where I serve as chairperson,” said Slaughter.

The Williamsport Youth Commission is a deterrent program to keep youth from entering the criminal justice system, according to the Slaughter administration.

With his appointment to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, Slaughter says he will continue the work related to the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Commission, and I look forward to continuing this important work to ensure our communities across Pennsylvania are safe,” Slaughter added.