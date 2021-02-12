Looking for something special to do this Valentine’s Day:
1. Valentine’s Day Bouquet Party
Friday, 6:30 PM
Wine & Design at 357 Market St., Williamsport
Event hosted by Blooming Meadows Farm
2. Tea Tasting Event
Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
901 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
Backhouse Coffee will host a tea tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Specialty drinks and tea will be available for purchase.
3. Valentines day bash 2 for 1 Paint night with Champaign toast
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave., williamsport
Hosted by Knight Owl Studios
Featuring 2 different paintings as a 2 for 1 night! The class will start at 330 with the couples double swan painting.
4. St Valentine’s Day Dive
Sunday, 10 a.m.
A Water Odyssey Scuba in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Joe Schwind has February 14th and he would like to go diving so we are headed to the Loyalsock. Who wants to join us?
5. Valentine’s Day Acoustic Dinner
Saturday, 8 p.m.
10410 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg
Hosted by Forest House Hotel
Make plans today to take advantage of the Forest House Hotel’s incredible Valentine’s Day dinner special!
6. Valentine’s Day Word Scramble Zoom
Friday, 1:30 p.m.
Online Event
Please join us on Friday, February 12th at 1:30 PM to play a Valentine’s Day themed Word Scramble game. We will meet virtually via Zoom to play and socialize. Please RSVP to info@adersinc.org so that we can email you an invitation to join our Zoom Meeting. Zoom invitations will be sent just before the event.
7. Chocolate Valentine’s Day Tea
February, 21 at noon
The Venue At Liberty Valley, 533 Liberty Valley Road, Danville
Give a unique Valentines Day gift to someone special this year! We are so excited to announce and host our first Catering For You Chocolate inspired Afternoon Tea!