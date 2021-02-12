Looking for something special to do this Valentine’s Day:

Friday, 6:30 PM

Wine & Design at 357 Market St., Williamsport

Event hosted by Blooming Meadows Farm

Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.

901 W. Fourth St., Williamsport

Backhouse Coffee will host a tea tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Specialty drinks and tea will be available for purchase.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave., williamsport

Hosted by Knight Owl Studios

Featuring 2 different paintings as a 2 for 1 night! The class will start at 330 with the couples double swan painting.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

A Water Odyssey Scuba in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Joe Schwind has February 14th and he would like to go diving so we are headed to the Loyalsock. Who wants to join us?

Saturday, 8 p.m.

10410 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg

Hosted by Forest House Hotel

Make plans today to take advantage of the Forest House Hotel’s incredible Valentine’s Day dinner special!

Friday, 1:30 p.m.

Online Event

Please join us on Friday, February 12th at 1:30 PM to play a Valentine’s Day themed Word Scramble game. We will meet virtually via Zoom to play and socialize. Please RSVP to info@adersinc.org so that we can email you an invitation to join our Zoom Meeting. Zoom invitations will be sent just before the event.

February, 21 at noon

The Venue At Liberty Valley, 533 Liberty Valley Road, Danville

Give a unique Valentines Day gift to someone special this year! We are so excited to announce and host our first Catering For You Chocolate inspired Afternoon Tea!