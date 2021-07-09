A recent traffic stop by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit drew heavy criticism online when the mother of the individuals involved posted a scathing social media post detailing what she called a case of racial profiling.

The post, which has generated over 490 shares on Facebook, was written by Stavia Pearsall-Jefferson and claims that her two sons were followed and racially profiled by the officers. She also included two short video clips of the altercation

“First and foremost this post is being created to bring awareness to other mothers of African American males to send a message that our sons are not safe,” Pearsall-Jefferson wrote.

District Attorney Ryan Gardner, who oversees the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, said the traffic stop was due to tinted windows. Officers then spotted a marijuana joint in plain view inside the vehicle, which gave them probable cause to search the vehicle, Gardner added.

Gardner also said he reviewed the full footage from dash cameras and body cameras worn by the officers but did not see any inappropriate behavior.

In Pearsall-Jefferson’s post, she said her 19-year-old son called her and said he and her younger son were being followed by Williamsport police officer Clint Gardner. She said she instructed her son to stop and park the vehicle and “return back to where we was to avoid any dealing with the officer who was trailing him.”

She went on to add that the officers began looking in the parked car and when her son explained that the vehicle was his and was registered and legal, she claimed he was thrown against the vehicle and arrested. Pearsall-Jefferson also alleged that other officers on the scene cursed at her and would not answer her questions.

“My youngest son, who I told to stay back when we first pulled up to the original arresting officer, walked up after hearing me screaming to the officer, ‘Please don’t hurt my son,’ …three officer(s) than(sic) attacked him throwing him on the car placing handcuffs on him,” she wrote.

The district attorney defended his officers, saying it’s important for them to be able to do their jobs and perform traffic stops without members of the public interfering and...

