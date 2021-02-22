Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County commissioners approved state grant funds for hospitality companies, a memorandum of understanding between the county and Roads to Freedom: Centers for Independent Living to facilitate reimbursement funds from FEMA as well as other items during their public meeting on Tuesday.

The full list of action items are listed below:

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT

Approve the following cash requirement report(s): PASS 3-0

Approve accounts payable cash requirement report through February 24, 2021, for payment on February 17, 2021 upon review and approval by the Commissioners.

The weekly check run is $727,114.85 Commissioner Tony Mussare questioned the wide range of payment for the amount of the payments to the DUI Center for blood tests. The motion was passed with the exception of the blood test payment pending an explanation of the funds.



PERSONNEL ACTIONS

Approve the following personnel action(s): PASS 3-0

Maintenance- Joseph Kyle, Full-Time Promotion New Position, Maintenance Supervisor, Paygrade 9, $24.94/ Hourly. Effective 2/21/21.

Maintenance, Dennis Straub, Full-Time Reclassification, Maintenance III, Paygrade 6, $16.76/ Hourly. Effective 2/21/21

Prison- Melissa Miller, Full-Time Replacement, Female Correctional Officer Relief, Paygrade C01, $17.46/Hourly. Effective 2/23/21.

TDA ACTION

Approve update to the TDA Report: PASS 3-0

Effective February 21, 2021

Maintenance Create one (1) Maintenance Supervisor Position, Paygrade 9. Reclassify one (1) Maintenance I Position paygrades “4 to a Maintenance II Position, Paygrades 5/6.



SALARY BOARD ACTIONS

Approve update to the following salary schedule(s): PASS 3-0

Effective January 24, 2021

Register & Recorder Reclassify two (2) Clerk I (II) Positions, Paygrades 2/3 to two (2) Clerk III Positions, Paygrade 4. This was a previously tabled item. It was determined that these two clerks were overlooked in past pay raises and were not being paid at a rate fair to their position.



Effective February 21, 2021

Maintenance Create one (1) Maintenance Supervisor Position, Paygrade 9. Reclassify one (1) Maintenance I Position paygrades 3/4 to a Maintenance II Position, Paygrades 5/6.



ACTION ITEMS

Vote on grant application to DCED for COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) amount of estimated funding of $1,283,266. PASS 3-0

This is a Pennsylvania grant allocation from Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to supply funds to hospitality companies for COVID-19 relief. The grant funds will be administered through the SEDA-Council of Governments and the grant awards may only be between $5,000 and $50,000 per business.

Commissioner Tony Mussare questioned a portion of the agreement saying SEDA-CoG was able to take up to a $500 administration fee for processing each application...

Read the rest here at On the PULSE News.