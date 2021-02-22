commissionermeeting_feb2021.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County commissioners approved state grant funds for hospitality companies, a memorandum of understanding between the county and Roads to Freedom: Centers for Independent Living to facilitate reimbursement funds from FEMA as well as other items during their public meeting on Tuesday. 

The full list of action items are listed below:

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT 

Approve the following cash requirement report(s): PASS 3-0

Approve accounts payable cash requirement report through February 24, 2021, for payment on February 17, 2021 upon review and approval by the Commissioners. 

  • The weekly check run is $727,114.85
    • Commissioner Tony Mussare questioned the wide range of payment for the amount of the payments to the DUI Center for blood tests. 
    • The motion was passed with the exception of the blood test payment pending an explanation of the funds. 

PERSONNEL ACTIONS 

Approve the following personnel action(s): PASS 3-0

  • Maintenance- Joseph Kyle, Full-Time Promotion New Position, Maintenance Supervisor, Paygrade 9, $24.94/ Hourly. Effective 2/21/21. 
  • Maintenance, Dennis Straub, Full-Time Reclassification, Maintenance III, Paygrade 6, $16.76/ Hourly. Effective 2/21/21 
  • Prison- Melissa Miller, Full-Time Replacement, Female Correctional Officer Relief, Paygrade C01, $17.46/Hourly. Effective 2/23/21. 

TDA ACTION 

Approve update to the TDA Report: PASS 3-0

Effective February 21, 2021 

  • Maintenance 
    • Create one (1) Maintenance Supervisor Position, Paygrade 9. 
    • Reclassify one (1) Maintenance I Position paygrades “4 to a Maintenance II Position, Paygrades 5/6. 

SALARY BOARD ACTIONS 

Approve update to the following salary schedule(s): PASS 3-0

Effective January 24, 2021 

  • Register & Recorder
    •  Reclassify two (2) Clerk I (II) Positions, Paygrades 2/3 to two (2) Clerk III Positions, Paygrade 4. 
      • This was a previously tabled item. It was determined that these two clerks were overlooked in past pay raises and were not being paid at a rate fair to their position. 

Effective February 21, 2021 

  • Maintenance 
    • Create one (1) Maintenance Supervisor Position, Paygrade 9. 
    • Reclassify one (1) Maintenance I Position paygrades 3/4 to a Maintenance II Position, Paygrades 5/6. 

ACTION ITEMS 

Vote on grant application to DCED for COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) amount of estimated funding of $1,283,266. PASS 3-0

  • This is a Pennsylvania grant allocation from Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to supply funds to hospitality companies for COVID-19 relief. The grant funds will be administered through the SEDA-Council of Governments and the grant awards may only be between $5,000 and $50,000 per business. 
  • Commissioner Tony Mussare questioned a portion of the agreement saying SEDA-CoG was able to take up to a $500 administration fee for processing each application...

