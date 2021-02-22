Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County commissioners approved state grant funds for hospitality companies, a memorandum of understanding between the county and Roads to Freedom: Centers for Independent Living to facilitate reimbursement funds from FEMA as well as other items during their public meeting on Tuesday.
The full list of action items are listed below:
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT
Approve the following cash requirement report(s): PASS 3-0
Approve accounts payable cash requirement report through February 24, 2021, for payment on February 17, 2021 upon review and approval by the Commissioners.
- The weekly check run is $727,114.85
- Commissioner Tony Mussare questioned the wide range of payment for the amount of the payments to the DUI Center for blood tests.
- The motion was passed with the exception of the blood test payment pending an explanation of the funds.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
Approve the following personnel action(s): PASS 3-0
- Maintenance- Joseph Kyle, Full-Time Promotion New Position, Maintenance Supervisor, Paygrade 9, $24.94/ Hourly. Effective 2/21/21.
- Maintenance, Dennis Straub, Full-Time Reclassification, Maintenance III, Paygrade 6, $16.76/ Hourly. Effective 2/21/21
- Prison- Melissa Miller, Full-Time Replacement, Female Correctional Officer Relief, Paygrade C01, $17.46/Hourly. Effective 2/23/21.
TDA ACTION
Approve update to the TDA Report: PASS 3-0
Effective February 21, 2021
- Maintenance
- Create one (1) Maintenance Supervisor Position, Paygrade 9.
- Reclassify one (1) Maintenance I Position paygrades “4 to a Maintenance II Position, Paygrades 5/6.
SALARY BOARD ACTIONS
Approve update to the following salary schedule(s): PASS 3-0
Effective January 24, 2021
- Register & Recorder
- Reclassify two (2) Clerk I (II) Positions, Paygrades 2/3 to two (2) Clerk III Positions, Paygrade 4.
- This was a previously tabled item. It was determined that these two clerks were overlooked in past pay raises and were not being paid at a rate fair to their position.
Effective February 21, 2021
- Maintenance
- Create one (1) Maintenance Supervisor Position, Paygrade 9.
- Reclassify one (1) Maintenance I Position paygrades 3/4 to a Maintenance II Position, Paygrades 5/6.
ACTION ITEMS
Vote on grant application to DCED for COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) amount of estimated funding of $1,283,266. PASS 3-0
- This is a Pennsylvania grant allocation from Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to supply funds to hospitality companies for COVID-19 relief. The grant funds will be administered through the SEDA-Council of Governments and the grant awards may only be between $5,000 and $50,000 per business.
- Commissioner Tony Mussare questioned a portion of the agreement saying SEDA-CoG was able to take up to a $500 administration fee for processing each application...
