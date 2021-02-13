Williamsport, Pa. – The City of Williamsport and local advocacy groups have reached a settlement agreement which includes a $55,000 payout and upgrades to make City Hall accessible to individuals with disabilities.

The settlement agreement, which was approved by both the City of Williamsport and the Center for Independent Living of North Central Pennsylvania, is one of the final steps of a lawsuit that was filed against the city by the Center for Independent Living in July, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that the city government has not provided adequate accessibility for individuals who are disabled to public meetings, offices and city services.

In the settlement agreement, which has been sent to U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann for final approval, the city is required to pay the Center for Independent Living and ADAPT, North Central Pennsylvania $55,000 in compensatory damages and “to construct an accessible ramp at City Hall’s main Fourth Street entrance, ensure that the elevator is accessible, and provide emergency fire alarms which the deaf and hard of hearing can perceive.”

A work plan is required to be created by the city within a year of the agreement’s approval and a licensed architect who is trained in ADA compliance must be placed on retainer, according to the agreement.

City Council approved the settlement agreement during a special meeting Wednesday evening, however it includes no admission of guilt or violation on the part of the city. Mayor Derek Slaughter declined to comment until after the court’s approval by Brann.

Misty Dion, CEO of the Center for Independent Living and ADAPT North Central Pennsylvania, called the agreement a “landmark for civil rights” in the region.

The agreement is “a long overdue victory for the Disability Community and the beginning of a more inclusive Williamsport,” Dion said.

The settlement comes after years of complaints to city officials...

