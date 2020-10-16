Williamsport, Pa. – Coral Rose Orso has been a football fan her entire life. As a child, she watched games with her mother, a die-hard Eagles fan. Now, she watches games with her own kids.

Women and football have become a cultural norm. What was once a male dominated environment, the NFL now estimates that 47% of its fan base is female.

What is still not the norm, however, is for women to be actively involved, either playing, coaching or officiating. Coral is helping to change that, as she has become the first certified football official in PIAA’s district four.

“I was always fascinated by football officials. My stepfather used to say to my mom, ‘Coral is going to be the first girl football referee.’ Then, after my car accident, I said to myself, ‘you only live once.’”

The car accident Coral is referring to happened in December of 2018. An oncoming car tried to pass a garbage truck on the shoulder of the road. As the car pulled back onto the road, the truck didn’t see it and hit it in the driver’s side, rear quarter-panel, turning the car and shooting it across the road into Coral’s lane. She suffered several herniated disks, an ulnar impaction, and a concussion.

Her brush with death inspired Coral to not wait any longer. She studied while recovering. By May of 2019, she’d completed the written test.

“At first my two sons (Ethan and Evan) thought I was playing a trick on them when I told them I passed my exam. I then showed them my printed card from the PIAA. My stepson, Gabe, sill didn’t believe me; that was until I officiated my first game. Now, my boys are my biggest supporters. When another teammate asks them ‘Is that your mom?’ I’ve heard them answer, ‘Yeah, isn’t she cool?’”

How have the other officials adjusted to having a female in stripes? Jim Bergen is the president of the Susquehanna Football Chapter. “You can tell she (Coral) studies the rule book and as she is working more games she is getting more comfortable. I’ve worked with her a couple times and I think she has the potential to be a really good official. She’s not shy about asking questions and she fits right in with the other referees.”

But for any official, in any sport, the real heat comes from the crowd. The spectators’ comments Coral has heard have been different, however, especially from women.

“I hear a lot of them say ‘It’s about time we have a woman out there!’ I’ve had others compliment me for just having the courage to step onto the field. Some have even told me that they want to be a football official, but they are too nervous," she said. "I tell them ‘I’m still nervous, but I swallowed my fear and just went for it.’ Then I tell them we’re always looking for officials, and they should log onto PIAA.ORG.”

Coral works Junior High and JV games and loves doing youth football on the weekends. She’s not on a varsity crew yet, but she’s available as a sub. It’s just a matter of time before she’ll work under the Friday night lights. And maybe someday soon, she won’t be the only woman with a whistle.