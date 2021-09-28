Local woman donates kidney to a total stranger

The last 18 months have been filled with bad news and national strife. Somewhere, amidst the anguish and polarization, a local woman gave a brave example of humanity at its finest.

The story, however, starts long before Covid-19 arrived. In March of 2018, Montoursville resident Heather Eck was watching the local news and saw a campaign called “A kidney for Kelly.” A young Pennsylvanian woman needed a kidney transplant, and the television station was leading the drive.

Heather was moved. She was already a regular giver at blood drives and was on the donor list at the bone marrow registry. And while giving a kidney was certainly a bigger sacrifice, it wasn’t a concept that was totally foreign to her.

A few years prior, her uncle needed a kidney, and her father tried to give one to his brother, but he wasn’t a match. Her father, however, went into a “paired exchange program” which meant her father would donate a kidney to someone he matched with, and his brother, Heather’s uncle, would get one in return. Now, several years later, both men are doing well.

Heather immediately picked up her phone and called the number on the screen.

“Sometimes the world seems like it’s full of bad news, and you feel like there’s nothing you can really do to help,” Heather explained. “This was a way I could help. If I could give this woman a kidney, I could change her life.”

But the idea was short-lived. “Our blood types didn’t match. I’m A positive, and I don’t remember what hers was, but it wasn’t A positive,” Heather explained. “So I was out.”

Fast forward eighteen months. Heather was sitting on her bed, scrolling through Facebook, and she saw picture of a man holding a sign at a hockey game. It said “I need a kidney. Got a spare? A+,” and had a phone number.

Immediately, Heather said to herself, “A positive. I’m A positive!”

Once again, she called the number right away and George Dete answered. He was the man in the picture and had been on the donor list since February of 2017.

Pull Quote I need a kidney. Got a spare? A+ -George Dete

“I’d had three other people contact me from the sign, but none of them followed through,” Dete explained. “But I could tell, just from talking to Heather that first time, that Heather was different."

“I also told him, ‘look, I haven’t even talked to my family yet,’” Heather said, laughing. “Then, after I got off the phone with George, I went downstairs and looked at my husband and said ‘hey, I just did something.’”

But just because she ‘did something’ and they had matching blood types, didn’t mean they were a match. First, Heather had to go through a simple round of blood tests at UPMC Muncy.

“They were looking for things like high blood pressure or any form of diabetes. Anything like that would have eliminated me.”

Those results were clear, so the next step was a two-day battery of tests in Harrisburg, which is where the transplant would take place. After those tests, Heather had to wait two weeks for the results. Two weeks of an emotional rollercoaster.

Pull Quote "The closer I got to getting the results, the more determined I was to donate my kidney to George." -Heather Eck

“Lots of thoughts ran through my head during that first week. Things like ‘maybe I really don’t want to do this, and it’ll be better if I failed the tests,” Heather admitted.

“But then other times, I felt like if I got rejected that I would really be letting George down. The closer I got to getting the results, the more determined I was to donate my kidney to George. By the time the two weeks were up, if they had told me I wasn’t able to give, I would have been crushed,” she said.

The two weeks were a roller coaster for George, too. “I’d had three other people try, but they’d all be rejected at some point in the process. My wife, a client, and a nephew had all offered to give me a kidney, but weren’t strong enough candidates,” he explained. “So I tried to stay positive, but sometimes it’s hard. Waiting those two weeks…those were a long two weeks.”

Heather passed those tests as well. Then it was time for the psych-consult. Essentially, they were making sure Heather was doing this ‘of sound mind and body.’ That she didn’t feel pressured or wasn’t coerced.

“After that, we were ready,” Heather said. “That was February, so we wanted to have it done in March. Then we found out it was scheduled for May 5, and we were bummed. I was thinking ‘he needs a kidney and I’m ready to give it. What are we waiting for?’”

Then Covid-19 showed up and May 5 was pushed back to June 2.

This delay did allow Heather and George to meet in person. Usually, donors and recipients are kept distant. The doctors don’t want the people to develop relationships so as to not unduly influence the process. This case was different, however, because George was the first person Heather had talked to, and they had been texting and talking on the phone the entire time.

On May 19, 2020, they were both at the Harrisburg Hospital for pre-op measures and instructions, so Heather and her husband, Mahlon, got to have lunch with George and his wife, Liz. They ate outside on picnic tables. Incidentally, May 19 is Heather and Mahlon’s anniversary.

“Yep, happy anniversary honey. Here’s our picnic table,” Heather said, laughing. “Then, on the way home, we topped it off by stopping at Sam’s Club. It was so romantic.”

But what about her husband? What were his thoughts through all this?

“Well, obviously, there’s a level of worry,” Mahlon admitted. “But she really wanted to do it, and I knew she was doing something really good for someone, so I never felt it was my place to interfere.”

When asked if, throughout the entire process, he ever raised even one objection, Mahlon simply said “no.”

“One of the things that helped,” Heather said, “is when the doctors talked to us about our kids. My only fear, and I’m sure everyone’s fear would be, ‘what if someday one of my kids needs my kidney?’ They explained to us that the chances of a kid going into kidney failure at a really young age are extremely rare. And if one of my kids would have kidney failure later in life, my 75- or 80-year-old kidney won’t do them any good. I wouldn’t even be a candidate.”

Heather realizes there are other life circumstances that go into a donation such as this.

“I understand I was lucky enough to be in a position to do this,” Heather admitted. “I knew I was going to be off work for about three weeks, and we were in a position where we could afford that.

Almost a year and half has passed since the transplant, and both donor and recipient are doing well.

“Physically, I’m able to do a lot more than I used to do. Plus, I don’t have to spend all those hours on the dialysis machine.” George said from his Carlisle home. “I can eat about anything I want, which I couldn’t do before, and my blood numbers are excellent.”

Heather also feels “good as new,” and has for a long time. Eight weeks after the donation, she was cleared and had no physical restrictions. And when it comes to lasting effects, she doesn’t feel any.

“I’m supposed to drink enough water throughout the day. That’s about the only daily reminder.”

Now that she’s been through the process and what it entailed, if she could go back in time, would she have still made the decision to donate her kidney to a total stranger?

Heather’s one word answer…"absolutely.”

One person really can make a difference.

More Information According to organdonor.gov, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ donation. Presently there are approximately 100,000 people on the waitlist for a kidney transplant. If you are interested in becoming a kidney donor, log onto: https://www.upmc.com/services/transplant/kidney-pancreas If you are also interested in possibly becoming a bone marrow donor, click here: https://bethematch.org