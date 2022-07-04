Pocono Manor, Pa. — Having completed the final part of the competition at Pennsylvania’s American Trucking Association Championship, South Williamsport resident Bill Giles Jr. got out of his truck and found himself in a position he didn’t expect to be: first place.

“If you’re a competitor, this is no different than being on the football field or the wrestling mat,” Giles explained. "When you’re out there, you’re there to win. While I was competing, I was fine. It was when I got done, and they told me I was in first place, that’s when the nerves kicked in.”

A first-place finish would have meant a trip to nationals in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Giles ended up finishing fourth out of 26 in his “four axle” division, but for the 45 year old who’s held his CDL license since 1996, he was proud of his performance.

The competition is broken up into three parts, he explained. The first is a written test on the history and dynamics of the trucking industry. The second part is the truck inspection. The competition administrators put fifteen defects on each truck — five major and ten minor — and the driver has eight minutes to locate as many of the defects as he can.

Giles, who now drives for Old Dominion Freight Line, found 13 of the 15, which placed him in the top ten of all 167 drivers throughout all divisions.

The third and final part is the driving skills competition, which involves events such as sweeping turns, backing as close to a fence as possible without hitting it, a “serpentine weave” between barrels, and the “fuel stop, bullseye.”

Giles, who also coaches junior high football at South Williamsport, grew up with the trucking business. His father, Bill Sr, was a truck driver, and Bill Jr. spent summers riding along with his dad for as long as he can remember. And while his fourth-place finish is more than satisfying, it’s his professional record of which he’s most proud.

“I’ve logged over two and half million miles, and I’m incident free. I’ve never had an accident. I’ve never even had a speeding ticket,” Giles said. “Just like everyone else who takes pride in their profession, I’m proud of the fact that my record is clean after all these years and all these hauls.”

