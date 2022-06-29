NCPA Comics returns, but in a new form!
Here's how it works: Brett and Jeremy recommend different comics stories to each other each episode and then talk about them.
Along the way, we'll talk recent happenings in the world of comics as well as give you a look at the books we've picked up recently.
Featured books of the month include "Hellblazer: Rise and Fall" by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson, and "Something is Killing the Children," #1-15 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Dera.
This month's books are celebrations of Pride, with both comics centered on characters within the LGBTQIA+ community.
We hope you'll join us as we discuss and explore the vast world of comics.
Share recommendations by emailing jeremys@northcentralpa.com or brettc@northcentralpa.com.
YouTube