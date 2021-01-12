Williamsport, Pa. – Sixteen-year-old Maverick Wilton-Morgret left his dad’s house on Dec. 2, 2020, saying on his way out the door, “I’ll be right back.”

His family hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

“It’s just so scary because you don’t know,” said Maverick’s mother Amy Morgret. “At first, I felt bad for even sleeping … We were on the street putting flyers everywhere.”

Morgret lives just a block from Maverick’s father’s house at 1260 W. Fourth St., in Williamsport. She says it was common for her son to decide which parent to stay with, and the pair was happy to let him choose.

Since Maverick went missing, flyers and social media campaigns have been circulated across the country and around the globe, with flyers seen posted as far as California and social media posts in Scotland and England. To date, while many possible sightings have been sent to the family or the police, none have proved to be valid.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police continues to work on Maverick’s case, according to Capt. Justin Snyder. However, he added sightings have been corroborated yet.

The incident is still being treated as a missing person case, Snyder said. The police department also is coordinating with neighboring law enforcement departments throughout the region.

For his family and close friends, the past month has been hell. While the days are filled with uncertainty, Morgret doesn’t believe her son would have willingly run away. A troubled youth, he struggled with mental health and bullying in school...

