Williamsport, Pa. - Recently, a one million dollar grant was secured by State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-PA 23) for a new 12,000 square foot hangar at the Williamsport regional airport. The grant raised questions why an airport which does not do as much passenger transport as it used to, would need a new airplane hangar.

“The hangar initiative was something that was originally initiated by Energy Aviation owner Dan Klingerman,” according to Richard Howell, executive director of the Williamsport Regional Airport Authority.

“It probably isn’t enough [the funds]. Right now, it is kind of a wait-and-see how extra money shows up [from the state]” to build the hanger.

“He [Klingerman] wanted a large, heated hanger, and from his perspective as the fixed-based operator, we very well may lose some business in the wintertime when big corporate jet guys, when they want to park their plane - they have choices to stop, so they may not stop here,”

Howell said the hanger could handle up to two large corporate jets, or four smaller jets.

But whereas many airports across the country are still experiencing staff shortages, Howell said that really is not the case at Williamsport regional.

“We’ve only got five full-time people, the rest are part-time - we have about 12 employees. We really don’t have a shortage of staff, just a shortage of work,” Howell mentioned, who has been head of the airport authority since 2019.

Addressing current issues with the airport, Howell said “The challenge that the Williamsport regional airport is facing right now is [lack of commercial flights] - once a day, five days a week.”

“We are very, very challenged with the schedule American Airlines has left us with, and the only reason they’re here is because of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program). They suspended us in October, they suspended us again in November. In the middle of November, they said ‘we’re leaving.’ In December, they started pulling all their stuff out. “

Referencing the COVID-19 stimulus relief signed last December by former president Donald Trump, Howell said American Airlines “Had to come back. They were back here Jan. 6, but what they did was they gave us a two o’clock in the afternoon schedule. It was all we could get. Five days a week.”

“Even in spite of that, we have seen an uptick in our ridership. People are flying.”

When asked why American Airlines had opted out from servicing Williamsport Regional, Howell said American “Didn’t make any money.”

“We had two flights a day to Charlotte, and they were doing well during COVID - they were ahead of the national average,” which Howell explains is based on how many people are screened by the Transportation Security Administration.

“For three weeks we had two flights a day, they took us down to one flight a day. It’s been really, really challenging to embrace American Airlines because they really, really have not been prepared to embrace this market. Poor planning.”

Howell brought up the 2014 merger between US Airways and American Airlines which, he says, was rather chaotic, mentioning a switch in use of airplanes and lack of training for pilots.

Digging deep inside Williamsport Regional Airport

Williamsport Regional Airport’s service area extends south towards Harrisburg, about halfway to Wilkes-Barre, and north all the way to the border, and about three quarters of the way west toward State College.

“Back in the early 2000s, we had Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In 2000, we had 80,000 passengers come in and out of this airport. In 2019, we had 30,000,” Howell said.

Williamsport Regional only captures nine percent of 350,000 passengers in the Williamsport service area.

“We did a leakage study which was finished in Jan. 2020. Out of 350,000 passengers, we did - during the second quarter of 2019 - with all the tickets, when you look at it all we were only capturing nine and a half percent of that 350,000,” which is about 3,500 passengers, Howell explained.

Howell was direct about his feelings on American Airlines.

“I’ve managed other airports before. I know what American Airlines can do when they set their minds to something. They didn’t [set their minds] here. Why would you bother to fly out of Williamsport through American Airlines when you can go ninety minutes to State College and the reliability you cannot get in Williamsport?”

Asked if it was a simple matter of consumers not wanting to pay higher prices just for the convenience of flying out through Williamsport, Howell said “Probably. Or wherever they can get the kind of flight connections they want to get. I might pay the price if I get the service I want - If I’m getting a low fare, I might put up with crappy service. I’m not going to do both.”

Howell did mention that flight fares from Williamsport regional via American Airlines are generally high in this area.

“Right now, our market is being subjected to both - bad reliability, bad schedules. It’s really a self-perpetuating wheel. If you have bad reliability, people won’t fly. If you don’t fly, then you don’t get the good schedule. If you don’t get the good schedule, then you start having bad reliability. So, people don’t fly.”

“We’re looking at other carriers. One of the reasons I was brought on is because I have a background in air service development. There’s not a lot of carriers out there anymore, but we’re looking at Delta, we’re looking at United, the potential of getting scheduled service from one or the other.”

Asked about the potential of a smaller airline carrier, like Breeze Airways, which flies from Hartford, Ct., right over Williamsport to Pittsburgh, Howell explained those airlines are looking for bigger markets.

“The thing about that is, it costs money for a plane to come up and down. It would cost less money to fly from Hartford to Pittsburgh than it would to make a layover in Williamsport.”

When Howell was questioned on the feasibility that, in fact, there will be another provider airline for Williamsport, he said “We’re cautiously optimistic that we would have somebody come in. What exactly that’s going to look like today, I can’t tell you. I’m hopeful that we will get connectivity, but the only two major airlines left are United and Delta.”

Howell mentioned that before the pandemic, Delta was very reluctant to service smaller airports, like Williamsport regional, but since then are “loosening things up.”

Howell said during the pandemic, United Airlines had been very proactive on pilot training. “They’re better prepared to respond. They’ve got a better cash burn than the other two majors.”

Howell did mention there is another possibility Williamsport regional could not have an airline carrier for a period after Sept., when American Airlines is set to ditch Williamsport, but that the airport would still remain functional with rental cars, the restaurant, travel agency, but “TSA will stay for a certain amount of time” - but that accounts for little of the airports activity.

“We would still fly everywhere under General Aviation, but we just wouldn’t have a commercial airline service. Commercial air service is only one part of aviation. We wouldn’t have any commercial schedules. We may have a period of time when we don’t have airline service, or we may not.”

Interestingly, Howell explained most of the planes which carry passengers from Williamsport are contracted flights which fly under the American Airlines brand.

“They don’t want you to know that.”

“Right now, we don't see any business reason for there not to be a commercial airline here, but there are logistical reasons that could be challenging for us to get service.”

The airport was awarded 17.2 million dollars in federal relief from the CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020. But according to Howell, the airport has not yet received the full payout.

“We were granted 10 million just for operations and maintenance. It’s a four-year program which they thought would represent 4 years worth of operations and maintenance for this airport. We’re drawing on that right now to pay the bills. The rest of the money we can use on development.”

As for the extra seven million in federal funds, Howell said they will go back “when we need it.” Those funds will be put toward the airport’s long term sustainability, with such projects in the works including a combination of a firefighter maintenance facility, another set of T-hangers, paving, upgrading fuel farm, sewar upgrade, and building aesthetics.

With a future essentially guaranteed for the Williamsport Regional Airport, it simply implies the question what that future is going to look like.