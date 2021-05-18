Williamsport, Pa. – The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity announced it has received a $10,000 grant from Truist Foundation to benefit the new home build in the Brodart Neighborhood Improvement Program (BNIP) area on Scott Street in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Scott Street Home Build project directly supports the City of Williamsport's development plans by strictly focusing on owner-occupied single-family housing within the BNIP area. This project continues the work of GLHFH in the neighborhood by bringing communities together to build homes and guide

low-income families to realize their dreams of home ownership. The project consists of three vacant lots on which Habitat will construct one owner-occupied single-family home per year from the Summer of

2021 to the Fall of 2023. The first Scott Street site provides the ideal opportunity for GLHFH to conduct a cluster build. Cluster builds increase capacity and operating efficiency by using volunteers and site supervision resources more effectively.

“The Scott Street Home Build project will assist the City of Williamsport in eliminating vacant lots, to further rehabilitate and provide stabilization to a formerly blighted industrial area,” explained Corinne

Stammel-Demmien, GLHFH program director.

Stammel-Demmien added, “We are building three homes over the next three years, and our post-COVID estimate has increased by $40,000 per home. Building material costs have increased due to the impact on supply chains, labor shortages and logistical gaps while demand has increased. We have secured funding for the pre-COVID estimate, and this grant from the Truist Foundation will help bridge the gap between our pre- and post-COVID costs.”

“Ensuring that members of our community have a suitable place they can call their home aligns with Truist’s mission to build better lives,” said Alex Brame, Central Pennsylvania regional president at Truist

on behalf of Truist Foundation. “I’m thankful for this partnership and grateful for the inspiring work that the Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity does to make our communities stronger.”

For more information about GLHFH or to support its efforts, please visit Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity or call Corinne Stammel-Demmien at 570-322-2515 x303

About Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity

At Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity our vision is to have a community in which everyone has a decent place to live. Through volunteer labor and tax-deductible financial and material donations,

Habitat builds modest, affordable houses together with the homeowner (partner) families. Habitat houses are sold to partner families at no profit, financed with affordable no-interest loans. Additionally,

the affiliate operates a ReStore that sells donated items at deeply discounted prices.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist- Foundation.