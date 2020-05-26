Imagine being trapped in your vehicle after a brutal crash, shattered glass strewn around, pain and confusion clouding your senses, the wail of sirens growing louder as first responders try to safely traverse icy roads to reach the scene in time.

One medical response team doesn’t need to worry about road conditions and their potential to adversely affect response time.

Geisinger Life Flight’s fleet of medical helicopters celebrates its 39th anniversary this July.

Team effort

“We started with one French helicopter,” said Jim Smith, the now-retired vice president of administration who was part of the team that conceived of the idea of an air response and retrieval unit for the medical center.

Bearing the nickname “the pregnant guppy,” this model helicopter was “not streamlined,” Jim said. Its passenger area stretched about 6-foot-2 across, “so patients could go straight in.”

At first, Geisinger rented the aircraft from Evergreen Helicopters, an operator based in Oregon. In 1983, two years into the Life Flight program, Geisinger bought its first twin-engine helicopter, a model BK117 that cost about $927,000.

Geisinger now has nine helicopters in its hangars, but they are much different than their predecessor. The Eurocopter model 145 is a twin-engine bird that can be operated by one pilot using instruments. The price tag is $7.2 million each.

“They are more technically sophisticated,” Jim said. “It’s totally different now.”

‘A better way’

Instituting a medical helicopter service at Geisinger sprang not from a desire to bring more revenue into the medical center but rather from a need to help improve the littlest patients’ access to lifesaving medical care.

In 1973, the Bush Pavilion at Geisinger opened with a sixth-floor pediatrics unit and an emergency department at ground level. Dr. Tom Royer was named the director of emergency medicine and of the new ER.

The following year, Dr. Tom Martin, who was in charge of the pediatrics department, reached out to Jim.

“We have a wonderful new NICU with capacity for 11 very sick babies,” Martin told Jim, referring to Geisinger’s neonatal intensive care unit.

He estimated that about 3% of the 350 or so babies born or cared for at Geisinger would “be in trouble and need care in this new unit.”

“We need a way to go out in the region and get the sick babies being born out there and get them safely back to our unit,” Martin added.

Jim and his team set to work, outfitting one of the Danville Ambulance Service’s van-type ambulances with a portable incubator that was self-contained and able to control heat, oxygen and humidity levels to provide a safe environment for premature or low-weight newborns. The team modified an adult respirator to fit their needs and added a power supply for the equipment that would keep infants alive until they could be treated within the confines of the NICU.

Jim, an emergency medical technician involved with the Danville Ambulance Service, often drove the “baby buggy,” officially known as the hospital’s neonatal retrieval unit, and was accompanied by Martin, the doctor in charge. The unit began tending to infants’ needs on July 1, 1974.

“This program was the very first time that any service of GMC had ‘gone out’ to serve others in the region,” Jim wrote in a historical account titled “The Early Days of Geisinger Life Flight.”

Within five years, the neonatal retrieval unit was shuttling more than 300 babies a year.

“They just couldn’t keep up,” Jim said of the driver and doctor in charge. “They were still all volunteers … and there were an awful lot of midnight runs.”

The team realized the time had come to implement a change when, in the winter of 1980, a terrible storm heaped snow on the area, rendering the roads impassable. It was the worst possible time for anyone to need to travel and, of course, that’s just what doctors at a Scranton hospital needed.

“A desperate call came … to get a critically ill newborn to Danville,” Jim wrote. “We needed to get the NICU team to Scranton, to stabilize the tiny infant, and then get them all back to Danville.”

He and Royer enlisted the help of the state police, which had a force of helicopters.

“The state police — god love them — had these little Bell Jet Rangers,” Jim said. “They were the right size to go up and look around, maybe chase a car down the road, but they were narrow.”

They also were too small to carry both the neonatal team and...

