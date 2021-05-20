Bloomsburg, Pa. – Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a focus for many organizations and individuals right now. Most are taking steps towards growing their understanding and taking action to see real and lasting change in these areas. Our hope with Screening Under the Stars is to celebrate the forgotten and often whitewashed history of the Black community, their accomplishments and contributions to our society.

On Friday, June 18, 2021, just one day before Juneteenth, the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, Coalition for Social Equity, and The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts will host a FREE screening of Hidden Figures, a 2016 American biographical motion picture directed by Theodore Melfi and written by Melfi and Allison Schroeder. It is loosely based on the 2016 non-fiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly about African American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the Space Race. It was nominated for three Oscars and several other awards.

“Hidden Figures is a faithful and truly beautiful portrait of our country's consistent gloss over the racial tensions that have divided and continue to plague the fabric of our existence,” said Clayton Davis of Variety Awards Circuit. The film stars Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated flight trajectories for Project Mercury and other missions. The film also features Octavia Spencer as NASA supervisor and mathematician Dorothy Vaughan, and Janelle Monáe as NASA engineer Mary Jackson, with Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell in supporting roles.

“We at United Way are committed to building better, stronger, and more equitable communities,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and Co-President of the Coalition for Social Equity. “We are excited to bring this movie and important conversation to our local community.”

The movie will be hosted at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The gates open at 8:00 PM. Patrons may enter the grounds at Gate 2, located on 620 W. 3 rd Street, where they will be directed to parking. Trivia games and activities geared towards increasing awareness around racial justice and equity issues will start at 8:30 PM with the movie starting at 9:00 PM just after sunset. Free candy and snacks will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, and we encourage you to BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket) to get cozy under the stars.

Reserve your FREE ticket. Donations are welcome and will be used towards advancing the work of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in our region.

This was made possible by the The Berwick Theater, Bloomsburg Fair Association, and the Bloomsburg University Foundation.

Hidden Figures: A Screening Under the Stars takes place on Friday, June 18th, 2021, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 620 W. 3 rd Street, Gate 2, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Tickets are FREE and can be reserved at cmcuw.org/hiddenfigures. Donations welcome.

About United Way of Columbia and Montour County:

The United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. We fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the community and are located at 36 East Main Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.