Williamsport, Pa. - When a person decides to run for public office, the law says they must be a registered voter. In addition, they must also reside in the election district which they intend to run and serve in.

According to an affidavit, the Lycoming County District Attorney's office had received a complaint on March 3, 2021 about Marc D. Shefsky, now a former member of the Williamsport Area School Board.

It is alleged that Shefsky not only voted at an election precinct which was not his, but was also serving as a school board member at the same time.

Shefsky, who previously was general manager of the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport, was elected in 2017.

In June 2020, Lycoming County Voter Services received word about a possible change of address for Marc Shefsky

In the affidavit, it says that on May 14, 2018, Shefsky had renewed his drivers license and listed Foust Hill Rd., Hughesville, as his place of residence. Shefsky has not lived at the Genetti Hotel since May 2019.

The document went on to state that Voter Services had mailed Shefsky a change of address form in June 2020, followed by an address verification notice in July 2020. The forms from the county went ignored, and Shefsky was placed on inactive voter status by Voter Services.

On November 3, 2020, Shefsky had showed up to vote at precinct two and then was informed he was on the inactive voter list. Shefsky was provided a document in which he legally affirmed he was, in fact, a resident and registered voter of that precinct.

Schefsky was arraigned before District Magistrate Aaron Biichle on May 4. Shefsky is receiving one charge for unsworn falsification to authorities. He will be formally charged before County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on June 7.

Shefsky was reached for comment but had nothing to say at the time of publication.