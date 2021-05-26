Graham Spanier, former president of Penn State University, has been ordered to report to a Centre County correctional facility on July 9 for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case which consumed the campus and tarnished the reputation of legendary coach Joe Paterno.

Spanier managed to avoid a prison sentence through a series of appeals which first saw his conviction overturned, later to be reinstated in federal court.

He was convicted at a 2017 trial for his failure to alert police or child welfare on the situation. Prosecutors said Spanier's decision was made with the goal of not embarrassing the university.

According to his attorneys, Spanier had heart surgery in 2019 and has an advanced stage of prostate cancer.

Originally sentenced by Judge John Boccabella for a term of four months to a year for child endangerment. Under Boccabella’s terms, Spanier's sentence is to be split between two months’ incarceration, and two months of house arrest.