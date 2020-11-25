Lycoming County, Pa. – Making the decision to adopt is never an easy one, but even more so was a Lycoming County family’s decision to adopt a child with Down Syndrome.

“I wanted to fill a need I guess,” said Heather Umstead, of Linden. “And I found that the greatest need is kids with Down Syndrome in China.”

Already a mother of four, Heather and her husband Thomas thought long and hard about adoption. Were they ready? Could they provide the care that was needed?

After praying in church for direction, Heather said the decision was clear – these kids needed help.

But it wasn’t going to be an easy task. Adopting a child from China is $40,000 and while the Umpsteads were eager to provide the funds on their own, they knew it would be impossible.

Support from the community came flooding in, and soon they had enough and it was time to go to China.

Heather was not prepared for what she saw in the orphanage.

Small rooms filled up the interior of the building. Each room had concrete floors. Inside one room was 12 to 15 children. One Nanny was assigned to watch three rooms at a time.

“That’s not somewhere that a kid should be,” she said through tears.

Looking back now, Heather can’t bear the thought of her children living any period of time in the facility.

Samuel was the first to be adopted in 2017. While his diagnosis is severe, she is confident that he will not only be cared for his entire life, but she hopes he will be able to learn some simple tasks to make him a part of the community as he gets older.

This was an opportunity Samuel may have never had before adoption...

Read the rest of the story here at On the PULSE News.