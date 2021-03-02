After being reported missing for over 90 days, the body of 16-year-old Maverick Wilton, of Williamsport, was found in the Susquehanna River in Northumberland County.

Maverick’s confirmed that the unidentified body, which Pennsylvania State Police reported to have pulled from the river on Saturday afternoon, was Maverick.

While the state police have not yet confirmed the identity of the body, Maverick’s family said they have been in contact with the coroner’s office since Sunday and were officially told today that the body is Maverick.

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The revelation comes after months of searching throughout Lycoming County and the surrounding region. Flyers and social media campaigns have been circulated across the country and around the globe, with some flyers even seen posted as far as...

