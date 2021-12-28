Lycoming County, Pa. – As the New Year is soon upon Lycoming County, at one time the county was considered the New World. A Frenchman by the name of Etienne Brule is credited as being the first European to visit the area when it was occupied by the Iroquois and Huron tribes.

Who was Etienne Brule and where in (what is now) Lycoming County did he visit?

Some historians question if it was even Brule. In “The History of Lycoming County”, that was edited by John F. Meginness in 1892, it was said that it “ can not be stated with any certainty when the first white man appeared in this valley. The story of Etienne (also Stephen) Brule, as related by Parkman, is somewhat indefinite.” The Parkman spoken of is Francis Parkman, a historian and author of the seven volume opus – “France and England in North America.” It was he who researched and uncovered Brule’s exploration of Pennsylvania.

Marlin Bressi, a Pennsylvanian writer and history author suggested that Captain John Smith, of Pocahontas fame, could have been the first one.

“John Smith might’ve beaten him by a few years, though it’s not clear how far Smith made it up the Chesapeake Bay in 1609. If Smith ever made it past Harrisburg, then I’d consider him the first,” Bressi said in an email exchange. “However, there’s no proof of that.”

What there is known of Brule, is pretty scant. Writer John Dickinson Sherman, in the Oct. 11, 1923, issue of the Fulton Democrat, confirmed there was “no portrait” of Brule or any records of his writings. However, there were “abundant references to him.” Sherman said Brule was “uneducated, impatient of discipline, neglectful of religious duties and that he lived among the Indians as one of them.”

He was referred to as “Brule the Interpreter” and a “pioneer of pioneers.”

Sherman said Brule was born in France in 1592 and at the age of 16, he went to Quebec with famed explorer Samuel de Champlain. “He left Champlain in 1610 to live with the Hurons (in what is now Ontario),” Sherman said. In that time, Brule apparently visited the Great Lakes and “vast mines of copper known to” the local Native Americans.

In 1615, Brule joined Champlain as an interpreter. Champlain asked Brule to “accompany a Huron advance party bound for the sources of the Susquehanna (River) to secure aid from the tribes” to join against the explorer’s conflict with the Iroquois.

According to Meginness’s book, “Just where (Brule) struck the headwaters of the Susquehanna is unknown, but there is no doubt that he descended that river. Some writers are of the opinion that he was at the fortification on Wolf run, near Muncy. If such was the case, he was undoubtedly the first white man to visit this section.”

Sherman added that Brule was, also, “the first white man to see Lake Ontario and to travel overland to the Chesapeake.”

Meginness’s book said that “as adventurers the French were bold, daring, and hardy. No dangers deterred them from penetrating the wilderness at that day in their efforts to secure territory for New France, and they met the natives in many instances and ingratiated themselves into their favor, when other Europeans would have shrunk from the task. Brule, however, had a hard time. He was taken prisoner by the Iroquois and suffered terribly from bad treatment.”

Sherman elaborated and said that when they began to strip him of his clothing and were readying to tie him to a stake, they saw he wore an Agnus Dei medallion. This featured a sheep with a halo holding cross. Its meaning is...

Read the rest of the article here at On the Pulse News.