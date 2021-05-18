Today is primary election day across Pennsylvania.

Many important local positions are on the ballot, and today will determine who the Republican or Democratic nominees will be for each respective office up for election this year.

In addition, very important questions are to be decided by voters which may or may not amend Pa's constitution.

But according to Forrest Lehman, Lycoming County director of elections and registration, he says so far the county is having "Relatively low turnout."

"But we won't know until the polls close," Lehman mentioned.

Lehman encouraged more people to get out and vote today as part of their civic duty.

County Commissioner Scott Metzger also had a message for Lycoming County voters.

"Voting is such an important part of a democracy. It is the citizens opportunity to vote who they choose to represent that."

Metzger also was keen to mention that people should vote on the proposed changes to the states constitution.

"Important ballot issues that affect your lives are often on the ballot such as the ones presented this year," Metzger said.

"Make a difference. Get out and vote."

Lehman also wanted to remind voters to "Treat your poll workers nice." Poll workers are the front line workers on election day who help make sure our votes get counted, if you vote in person. Lehman also reminds citizens they can volunteer to be a poll worker, which does pay a small stipend for the 13 hour shift on election day.

Lycoming County residents may view results in the county by refreshing the page on the Voter Services website.

To view election results statewide, you may visit the Pennsylvania Department of State.

If you do not vote, but are ready to make your voice heard, Register to Vote.