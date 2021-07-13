Williamsport, Pa. - Did you know there is no national park in Pennsylvania, New York, or New Jersey?

More than 41 million people reside within these three states.

However, despite 63 National Parks spread out across the United States, there is no designated national park within an easy driving distance

The Sierra Club, founded in 1892 by naturalist John Muir, is a national environmental organization. Muir's efforts are credited for the preservation of Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks.

The Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters of the Sierra Club have been spearheading the effort to have the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area designated the 64th National Park.

The Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area covers 40 miles, and spans Pennsylvania's northeast border between New York and New Jersey. The area is visited by about four million people each year, roughly the same number of people that visit Yosemite and Yellowstone National Park annually.

But the current status of the Delaware Water Gap as a recreation area means it does not receive the same level of funding, or federal protection, which a national park does.

In Pennsylvania, some may be curious how places like Gettysburg and Valley Force at not national parks. They are, but they also are designated strictly as a "historical national park."

What is the difference between a national park and a national historical park?

Overall the National Park System have the same goal: preservation.

According to the National Park Service, "The diversity of the parks is reflected in the variety of titles given to them."

The NPS explains the differences.

Among federal designations for land, include a: national park, national preserve, national monument, national memorial, national historic site, national seashore, and a national battlefield park, such as Gettysburg or Valley Forge.

Since 1872, the nation's park system has come to include 380 separate designations.

According to The National Park Service website, a national park contains a variety of resources and encompasses large land or water areas to help provide adequate protection of the resources.

More than half the areas included in the National Park System preserve places which commemorate persons, events, and activities that were important in national history.

More commonly, national historic sites have typically been the most commonly applied status. There is only one international historic site, Saint Croix Island in Maine, which is between the border of the United States and Canada.

You can help!

Only an act of Congress may add another unit to the federal roster of park designations in the United States which would guarantee federal protection and funding in perpetuity.

For action to happen, individuals must act, and contact their U.S. Senator.

Pennsylvania has two U.S. Senator's - A short email to your member of Congress will enable them to know and realize how people feel about the potential of declaring the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area a National Park.

Something easy as, "Dear Senator, I support the designation of the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area to be a National Park because all citizens deserve to have more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors."

A good place to start would be to contact either U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr., and, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.