Williamsport, Pa. - In January 2019, a protest was staged by members of the Center for Independent Living of Central Pa. to bring attention to the fact Williamsport's City Hall building was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Out of court, the city settled the accusation it violated terms of a decree to make accessibility changes to City Hall to make it compliant with the ADA. The settlement included a payment of $55,000 began by the center, whose purpose is to serve people with disabilities.

The original court document accused the city of deliberately maintaining its uncompliant ADA status, including the failure to hire a qualified consultant to ensure ADA mandated work.

They also accused the city of not providing a professional resume when requested, or an ADA report.

Terms of the court ruing states that within seven days, the city must nominate a more qualified and experienced ADA consultant, upon being signed by Judge Matthew W. Brann. The ruling says the new consultant must then be retained within 14 days after by written agreement.

That is to immediately be followed by an on-site review of City Hall and a report given to both concerned parties within 40 days; and a draft work plan is supposed to follow.

It said failure to meet these deadline will result in daily fines of $350.

City Hall, on the National Register of Historic Places, was completed in 1891, originally as a post office.

But Mayor Derek Slaughter said nobody should be in the building, citing mold and foul odors.

City Hall is presently condemned, and the court agreement acknowledged the building incurred serious water damage, and provides a delay in on-site inspections based on conditions.

Slaughter had ordered that all city offices, including the police department, must be relocated by Sept. 4.

In a preliminary review of City Hall, it was determined a fourth of the building should be uninhabited due to poor air quality.

According to Slaughter, City Hall's heating and air conditioning system are interconnected and subject to poor air quality to begin with.

Slaughter also said that while the roof has been patched, no estimate has been made on water damages.

The court order mandated the city to pay $12,500 in legal fees incurred by the lawsuit brought on by the Center for Independent Living and its four plaintiffs, Jay Harner and Tina Cummings of Williamsport, Marie Prince of Jersey Shore, and Thomas Grieco of Lock Haven.