Williamsport, Pa. - The Lycoming County Commissioners filed a mandamus complaint against County Controller Krista B. Rogers amid claims made by the commissioners that Rogers was not accurately performing the role she was elected to in 2003.

Rogers has publicly said on more than one occasion, not only has she been accurately doing her job since her election eighteen years prior, but has openly criticized commissioners of a political ‘power grab.’

At a meeting on April 13, the commissioners voted to remove functions from the office of county controller which had been placed under her discretion based on changes made by the state legislature in 2018 affecting all Pa. counties.

Rogers said those roles have since been “hijacked” by the commissioners, claiming: They had successfully removed employees originally placed in her office - a move finalized by commissioners and the county salary board in 2019 - which completely placed them under Rogers control as the county’s independently-elected fiscal ‘watchdog.’

When Commissioner Tony Mussare was asked in court “Do you have any evidence with you here today that she improperly withheld checks as you said she threatened to do,” he answered “I can’t say that she has.”

County commissioners had filed a personal lawsuit against County Controller Krista Rogers, but not the office of county controller itself.

“The lawsuit was not filed against the office, it was filed against [me],” said Rogers.

In transcripts from a court hearing on Wed., April 28, Commissioner Mussare was asked by Rogers solicitor, Mark Flaherty, “Would you agree with me that since 2004 [the year Rogers took office] through the present, she has not withheld one payroll check or one set of payroll checks?”

Mussare replied, “I cannot answer that.”

Flaherty pressed Mussare further.

“You have no evidence that she has improperly withheld a check in the past 17 years.”

Mussare replied: “No. Correct.”

Motion was made by Commissioner Rick Mirabito, seconded by Mussare to approve $6,928.00 in extra legal fees from the firm of Hummel, Lewis, Smith out of Bloomsburg.

“This is not a budgeted item,” according to Mya Toon, the county’s chief procurement officer.

Mussare questioned the price on legal fees from Hummel, Lewis, Smith, which Rogers was forced to hire as a personal law firm, as commissioners chose to sue Rogers personally, not in her capacity as county controller

“We did think that the cost was a little high for that market, for this case, in that area, but not nothing that would be inappropriate enough to invalidate the contract,” said Toon.

“I look at it and say how many attorneys does one need to fight a case. This isn’t the O.J. Simpson case. When does the elected official become responsible for that debt? That would include us as well. When you start to see twenty, thirty thousand dollars, we just need a ruling,” Mussare said during the commissioners meeting on June 1.

So far, commissioners themselves have also accrued extra attorney fees in excess of $11,052.25 from attorney J. Michael Wiley from McCormick Law Firm in Williamsport.

County solicitor J. David Smith receives a monthly salary in the amount of $4,166.67 for legal fees for services provided to county commissioners.

Rogers said her office solicitor, Mark Flaherty, himself a former Allegheny county controller, is paid at a set rate for 50 hours, and anything beyond that, the county would receive an invoice for extra time.

So far, Rogers’ solicitor has received $10,250.00 in taxpayer money for extra legal fees and costs associated with the law suit brought on Rogers by county commissioners.

According to J. Michael Wiley, the legal representative for the commissioners, “As the case is now before the court for decision, it is the County Commissioner’s preference to not litigate the case in the newspaper.”

From the last court hearing on May 17, legal representatives from both sides had 20 days for briefs and will have 10 days for each side to follow-up on those briefs.

A final decision on this issue is expected to be determined sometime towards the end of summer.

“We should have a decision hopefully between mid to end of June, we anticipate,” said Commissioner Scott Metzger during their public meeting on June 1.

When reached for a comment after the meeting, Metzger said the commissioners would have "no comment until the Judge's ruling."