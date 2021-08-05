Harrisburg, Pa. - A $9.25 billion gap in the Pa. state budget continues to expand each year. The COVID-19 pandemic threw the states Department of Transportation budget for a loop with a massive decrease in revenue because of less travelers on the road.

Gov. Tom Wolf says he wants to phase-out the current gas tax, and shift that tax burden somewhere else, in a way which might make the burden on tax payers easier.

Appointed by the governor, the Transportation Revenue Options Commission last week released its recommendations to increase funding for road and bridge projects across the state.

Revenue for such projects, which originally came from gas taxes, has been declining due to more fuel-efficient vehicles, and less driving, which was a result of the pandemic with less people commuting to work each day.

The commission was tasked with coming up with ideas and recommendations on how the state would phase out the gas tax. With around 53 cents a gallon, Pa. is the second-highest in the nation.

The state is saying that because more fuel-efficient vehicles are becoming more prevalent, PennDOT officials believe this tax no longer is able to generate needed revenue to keep the state’s transportation network in good shape.

The Pa. Department of Transportation relied heavily on the gas tax, which funds about 78% of their revenue source, which is far more than neighboring states.

But now the administration may be proposing a 'mileage-based user fee', in addition to a 'package delivery fee,' plus a toll to use limited-access lanes, are among the new revenue streams the panel suggests to meet the funding needs of Pa's transportation infrastructure.

Among recommended revenue change sources the commission is proposing, a mileage-based user fee of 8.1 cents per mile for each vehicle mile driven; tolling; eliminating transfers from the Motor License Fund to the State Police;

Also among recommendations are new or increased fees, such as a $1 fee for package deliveries; a $1.11 charge for every Uber and Lyft trip; and increased vehicle registration and vehicle rental fees.

Trying to capitalize on growing shifts in public consumption, with more and more items delivered to consumers these days, the commission believes the state should begin taxing that.

Over a five year period, it was recommended implementing an 8.1-cent-per-mile user fee, which would double the state’s vehicle registration fee, a higher sales tax on vehicle purchases, an electric car fee, among others.

But Republicans in Harrisburg are saying that with congress and the Biden administration working on a national infrastructure plan, it makes better sense to wait until we know what will be available from the federal government to better support other infrastructure projects.

Some conservative lawmakers have said they want to see how PennDOT has looked inward at cutting out waste, before they were willing to consider any new tax or fee increase on motorists.

Pa's Motor Truck Association has said the industry would oppose the proposed changers, which would double vehicle registration fees. That would give Pa. the distinction of having the second-highest truck registration fee in the U.S.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry said that the business-to-business taxes, or fees, being contemplated in the commission’s report, could hurt the state’s economy, in addition to start-up businesses.

The key to achieving major changes, such as a mileage-based user fee in the General Assembly, is to keep the conversation alive about the new transportation funding themes raised in the report, according to Mark Compton, CEO of the Pa. Turnpike.

“So our job, as I see it, is to make sure that we continue to make transportation a number one priority,” Compton said.

Compton suggested that commission members “let those that have to vote, and those that have to sign the bill, determine the levels [of taxes, fees]"

At the end of the commission's meeting, Pa. Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said, “The next few months will be a time that calls for a unity of purpose,” she said. “As transportation leaders, we are called to join together to solve this problem and solve it well.”