Comic Corner: Column No. 1 and no variants here!

Let’s take a break from all the stressful parts of the news and take some time away to enjoy some of the good stuff in life. Comics have always been a form of escape. They allow us to become humans with super powers and save the world with every turn of the page. It’s important to take time to focus on the little things that make us happy. Here are some reading and watching recommendations to relieve the stress of life. Enjoy!

Williamsport — Between movies, video games, and television shows, there’s not shortage of comic book spinoffs and retellings to keep fans of the superhero genre entertained.

This isn’t the column for those looking for reviews of any of those mediums. This is a column dedicated to the written word and page as we dive into what’s current and happening in the world of comic books. We’ll give something new and upcoming, something old and worth checking out, and maybe just a nudge or two toward a movie or television spinoff worth checking out.

Series of the Month:

We’ll eventually get into the newest series to check out, but first let’s take a small step back and look at a current one that has us buzzing.

Donny Cates has worked on plenty of projects at Marvel, but his current run with Venom is worth checking out. It fills in some blanks, very darkly by the way, of the Eddie Brock’s past and his bond with the Venom symbiote. It fills in the gaps with his family and offers a few surprises as he attempts to find out more about his past and former relationships with his family.

Brock is a troubled soul and one that has been tortured throughout his run with Marvel. It doesn’t lighten up with Cates, who proves throughout the story he’s a dedicated fan to the original material. This is not for kids either. Marvel has typically been a little hesitant to take one of its main characters and turn it into such a dark tale, but it works with Cates.

The run has lasted nearly two years and has shown no signs of slowing. It has featured multiple crossovers with the biggest being Absolute Carnage last summer. That story tie-in involved one of Marvel’s largest stories of 2019. Just for some added advice checkout the nearly 1,000-page omnibus that will be released this August. It will feature the main Venom story and all the tie-ins. That will also feature Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Scream, and much more.

Cates has turned Venom into one of Marvel’s premiere franchises. It has provided depth to an already great character. It has even turned Spider-Man into a side piece to the overall story. Venom is functioning as his own franchise now as opposed to four-run miniseries. It works and with three trade paperbacks already out there’s plenty of ways to catch up and enjoy.

In the nearly two-year run, Cates has given Venom and Eddie Brock quite the story arc. Without giving too much away, Brock, in just 20-plus comics, has fought a symbiote dragon, faced Knull the God of Symbiotes, and even found out he was a father. All that on top of the fact he battled Carnage for symbiote supremacy through “Absolute Carnage.”

It’s amazing to sit back and think about how far Cates has driven the series throughout its run. He is an amazing storyteller with Ryan Stegman backing him up most of the run with amazing art. The two are a power duo for Marvel and are helping to deliver with one of its most cherished characters.

Spinoff of the Month:

This is the first column to kickoff this monthly look into comic books, so for the first spinoff we’re heading into the past and taking a look at HBO’s “Watchmen.” Alright, it’s not the too distant past.

It’s not fair to call this a spinoff. The show should simply be considered part of the overall story. Watchmen is widely considered by most comic book readers to be essential reading. The main story of the television show follows events 34 years after what took place in the graphic novel or 12-comic book run. It follows detective Angela Abar, who has a secret identity of Sister Night, as she finds out her past, while trying to solve the murder of the chief of police.

This is a rare gem that not only lives up the standards set by the original work, but manages to surpass it at certain points. The story itself hasn’t simply been rolled into the overall events of the graphic novel and comics. It stands alone and holds up all by itself.

The show is solid start to finish and offers fans of the comic plenty of Easter eggs to enjoy multiple watches. Episode to episode the show is outstanding, but the sixth stands out as simply exceptional. Without blowing the big reveal it focuses on Abar finding out about her past to really discover who she is as a person and why. She swallows memories that have been infused into pills moments before being taken to jail. That’s it. That’s all I’m willing give. The episode is one that needs to be watched to truly appreciate it.

Watchmen isn’t afraid to tackle difficult situations as it focuses on racism and what happens to people when they put on a mask. It’s emotional and the characters are deep and well developed. Many people will be asking themselves difficult questions about their past after this one. Damon Lindelof, who has done countless interviews expressing his love for the original material, has put together an airtight watch that delivered a satisfactory conclusion.

Watchmen is a runaway train from the very beginning and it never really stops until the end. This is one for true comic fans as it is filled with nods to the original work. It also offers a lot as a standalone watch for those not familiar with the original comic runs. The nine episodes leave the chance for a second season, but they also stand by themselves as a truly perfect season of work.

Throwback special:

There is no shortage of material from all major comic book publishers to fill this column for years to come. It’s going to be a tough, but we will dig deep to find the worthiest content for this section.

This month we are going to look back at Dark Horse comics’ epic Fire and Stone saga that featured crossovers between Aliens, Alien vs. Predator, Predator, and Prometheus.

This saga went four books deep in each property to tell a masterful story that even spawned a sequel. These are tales worth hearing as a group of interplanetary scientists and explorers come across a strange planet filled will life-altering substances and animals.

The group eventually finds out they aren’t alone and what the planet is truly being used for, before attempting to leave with dire consequences. A second ship lands on the planet with even more deadly cargo as the group attempts to survive the madness.

Dark Horse has long been the go-to source for the continuation of these franchises and this series might be the best since their respective movies. Dark Horse has long been the valued source of these properties and this series shows exactly why it is. Dark Horse has released a definitive book to include all the issues in the proper order. It’s a must have for fans of the franchises, but one even worth checking out if you aren’t. Kick back and enjoy this one.

Hopefully this will be the start of a monthly column to keep comic book readers (true believers!) informed on upcoming events, comic runs, series, and everything else in the world of comic books. Local comic book lovers can check out Isle of Comics (IsleOfComics.com), for comic books, collectibles, posters, and more.

Checkout all the different ways to consume digital comics, too! Most are offering free trials with thousands of titles to choose from. Here’s a look at my Top 5 series to checkout at the moment. If you would like to offer any suggestions my email is brettcrossley44@gmail.com Please don’t reach out for arguments. This is all opinions. I’m happy to hear yours and checkout what you’re reading. Thanks.

1. Venom (current)

2. Absolute Carnage (complete five comic run)

3. Scream: Curse of Carnage (current)

4. X-Force (current)

5. Excalibur (current)