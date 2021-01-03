Zweibelkuchen translates to “onion cake”or “tart” in German (zweibel=onion, kuchen=tart), but it’s also known in Pennsylvania Dutch kitchens as “Onion Pie”.

Zwiebelkuchen is linked to the Black Forest region of Germany. It is tradition that it is prepared at the beginning of fall, after the bountiful summer crop of onions come in. It is usually served as a lunch offering, and it is a great year ’round treat – especially wonderful as a hearty snack or alongside a favorite soup during winter months.

This traditional German dish ranges in size and shape depending on the cook (and in Germany, the area in which it is served); some are flat and cut into squares with a thinner layer of creamy topping (like this version), others are thicker and deeper and often made in a spring-form pan.

No matter the size, shape, or depth, the rich and buttery caramelized onions and savory bacon filling is consistent across versions.

The German immigrants who became known as “Pennsylvania Dutch (“Deutsch” in German) enjoyed this dish in the motherland and re-created it in their new homes in America.

Zweibelkuchen is at its best when served lukewarm. Use the best quality bacon you can get when making zweibelkuchen.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen