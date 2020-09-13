As a small child in the 1960s, living in a very small town in the Coal Region (in Schuylkill County), it was a big adventure to “go over to Pottsville” (PA) with my Mom for a day of shopping and lunch in what was then a typical, small city bustling downtown.

We made our way from Sears across the street to Pomeroy’s, then up and down Centre Street. We would walk and window shop and just enjoy time together. And, oh, what a marvelous day it was when the trip included a stop at the S & H Green Stamp store to turn in a fistful of filled books for… ANYTHING!!

When lunch time rolled around, I absolutely loved stopping by one of the several eateries in Pottsville (I adored club sandwiches at The Sugar Bowl on Market St.) and I delighted in sitting on a stool and swiveling (in only the way kids can do) at “the lunch counter” found in stores like H.L. Greens and Woolworth’s.

Now, I don’t remember a lot about Woolworth’s in Pottsville except I remember me sitting with my Mom at that lunch counter. The memories are vivid and oh, how I miss those days and how I miss my Mom. If you have eaten at a Woolworth’s lunch counter, you may have had this dessert (aka Woolworth’s Lemon Icebox Cheesecake).

This recipe is great for a pot-luck or gathering. It is light, and luscious, and totally addicting.

