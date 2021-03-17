We've all read the recipes. Some of us have even tried them.

Lori Fogg, the Coalcracker in the Kitchen, is a throwback in many different ways. Her cooking style is based on tradition. Her fantastic stories to go with each recipe are sizzling with history.

Brett Crossley, reporter/photographer for Northcentralpa.com, is none of those things, but that didn't stop him from trying to play Coalcracker by preparing one of the Coalcracker's recipes.

We kept it simple with Irish Soda Bread, Coalcracker style. We can never live up to the Coalcracker, but we can certainly try.

Read the Coalcracker's article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen