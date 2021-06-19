These cookies were in my cookie recipe collection for what feels like forever and they are one of my favorite – not only because I love the soft and chewy goodness of them, but because they are so ridiculously easy to make. When cookie craving time hits, or I need a contribution for a cookie exchange or a quick dessert, this recipe is at the top of my list.

My favorite is lemon, but you can change up the cake mix you use to make the cookies — try out chocolate, red velvet, carrot, spice or pineapple — well, you get the idea. Just make sure you allow these to cool a minute or two before taking them from the baking sheet to place on a cooling rack.

Because these are rolled in confectioners sugar prior to baking, I find lining my sheets with parchment paper is the way to go for ease of clean up. Make sure your cookie dough balls are nicely coated with the sugar before baking.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!