When I was child in the 60’s, I lived in a typical coal region home in a very small town in Schuylkill County. Unlike some towns, ours had mostly single family homes rather than “double-blocks” (known as “a duplex” or “two-family” elsewhere), many having nicely sized yards which were “landscaped” by the homeowners with plants, shrubs, and trees that reflected the tastes of the family living there.

My home and back yard were no different. In addition to the sand pit and play area Dad put in there was a metal swing set with a facing double bench swing on which my Pappy and his good friend, our next door neighbor, spent equally as much time on sitting toe to toe chatting and smoking their pipes as I did playing on it.

My exact Sears swing set when I was young.

Like so many homes at the time, we had “the gardens”; patches scattered throughout the yard, along the walkway, drive, and garage planted with a mix of peonies, lilac, daffodils, tulips, day lilly, and whatever else took hold across the years.

Never to grace the pages of Better Homes and Gardens, their colorful tapestry none-the-less brought pleasure to us, especially to my Nana. One such “garden” consisted of a patch on which my Dad fed the compost pile all winter long, turned over the soil each summer, then filled with a variety of tomato starter plants bought at the local hardware store.

Another garden patch, located directly behind the house, consisted of two peony bushes serving as bookends to the rest of the patch’s contents — a bleeding heart plant, 2 propane tanks (for the kitchen stove) and the pride and joy of my Nana — a rhubarb plant that made its presence known every spring without fail.

I have many a memory of playing on the swing set, hearing the back porch door squeak as it opened then banged shut, and watching my Nana come around the back of the house to harvest her rhubarb.

She would gather up the bottom hem of her cotton, ric-rac trimmed apron making a “pouch” into which she dropped the reddish tinted stalks of freshly cut rhubarb. She would turn and head to the kitchen and I knew a rhubarb crumb pie would soon be on the table.

Nana loved things made with just rhubarb; the rest of the family, not so much. And so, her rhubarb crumb pie became this Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Pie. (Rhubarb can also be found in supermarkets in many areas, both fresh in season and year-round in the frozen foods section.)