Nothing says “Pennsylvania Dutch” like Shoofly pie. Whether it’s the wet-bottom or dry-bottom version, you will find this iconic dessert throughout Pennsylvania Dutch country and The Coal Region. A feature at many diners, bakeries, farmers’ market and road-side stands, shoofly pie is a staple throughout my beloved state of Pennsylvania.

Shoofly Pie was created out of everyday food staples that were readily available; the Amish and Pennsylvania Dutch are frugal people and have a history of creating delicious foods from meager supplies. Shoofly Pie is often eaten for breakfast along with a cup of coffee.

A popular and widely-repeated theory claims the name for the pie originated from the sticky pie itself and its penchant for attracting flies as it sat cooling in the kitchen of the proud baker who just created it and their attempt to dispatch the flies: “Shoo, fly!”

I have loved Shoofly pie for as long as I can remember. The first time I tried my hand at baking one, I was amazed at the actual simplicity of the process. The end result was a grand success and I started turning them out on a regular basis for my folks. My Pop loved a piece of pie any time of day.

Downsized

But now that my household consists of only two people, a whole pie can be just too much. My health issues dictate a slice or two must do and my Yankee-born and raised husband does not share the exuberance for this Dutchie delight that I do.

Enter these mini Shoofly pies my husband James dubbed “Shooflettes”. (A play on the name given to our compact-sized pontoon boat that we enjoyed on Lake Sunapee for many years — the “Marie Pontoonette“)

These two-bite morsels combine all the goodness of a slice of Shoofly pie into a portable treat. A buttery crust embraces a rich molasses layer topped by sweet crumbs. Great for packing in lunches, cookie swaps, or small families, these are a winner — and my husband likes them!

One of my kitchen helper favorites

Even before my struggles with Rheumatoid Arthritis and its crippling effect on my hands, I started using a tart tamper when forming crusts in mini muffin tins. In the past, frustration constantly set in as the time it took to press the dough into those little cups with my fingers seemed to be longer than completing the rest of the recipe.

Once my RA became advanced, it was nearly impossible for me to work the dough into the cups completely by hand. Even before the complications from RA, I found the entire process simply infuriating, Uneven surfaces, holes in the crusts from fingernails, and spinning the muffin pans around while pressing the dough up the sides of the cups drove me crazy!

Now, I use a tart tamper any time I make any recipe that uses a crust pressed into mini or regular muffin tins. You can watch my quick video of how to use a tamper on Youtube – click below.

https://youtu.be/5Um5sfGzEQw

The correct molasses

Use “baking” molasses in this recipe, like Brer Rabbit or Grandma’s brand. “Table syrup”, which is based on corn syrup, is too mild and the molasses layer flavor won’t stand out. Examples of table syrup include Turkey Table Syrup and King’s Syrup.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen