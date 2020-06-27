'Schnitz und Knepp' is quintessential Pennsylvania Dutch; an old recipe, the name translates to “Apples and Buttons.” The dish consists of schnitz (dried apples), ham, and knepp (the dumplings or “buttons”). It gets its “sweet/sour” flavor from the tart apples and the brown sugar in the broth.

Not difficult to prepare, it does take some time due to the cooking of the ham piece and the soaking of the dried apples, but both those steps can occur simultaneously.

Cool weather season is a great time to make this dish, but it is certainly enjoyable year round! If you do not want to make dumplings from scratch, you could use a baking mix and make the dumplings using the recipe on the box. I encourage you to make the scratch version though.

In some areas of Pa. Dutch country, you will find schnitz und knepp on the menu at restaurants and diners. It is often served accompanied by a salad of greens with Hot Bacon Dressing.

Some things to keep in mind

This dish can also be made with ham hocks, or even some slices of smoked ham.

Make sure to use TART apple schnitz in this dish. Commercially available schnitz comes in two versions — tart or sweet.

Schnitz can often be found in Amish and Pa Dutch area markets in bags, ready to soak.

Schnitz can be purchased online, but can be expensive that way.

You can make your own! Dried tart apples can be made in a food dehydrator or in your home oven if you have a dehydrating setting...

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen