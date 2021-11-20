I admit, I love pumpkin flavor – for me it’s a Dutchie thing. I used to get so excited when fall rolled around and the stores started putting holiday baking supplies out on display — it was “that time of the year”!. Then, “Pumpkin Overload” struck — foods of all kinds were being labeled “Pumpkin (something)” and seemed to be coming out of the woodwork and attacking unwary shoppers as we trudged down the aisles.

Not to be taken in by this alien invasion, I turned to my trusted Pa. Dutch and Coal Region recipe arsenal and concentrated on my favorite pumpkin recipes — the rest can just go away as far as the Pumpkin Everything craze is concerned!

In my young adulthood in the Coal Region, I had a wonderful neighbor who planted a garden and always gifted me with a long neck pumpkin which I would dutifully peel, cook, drain and mash in order to whip up some pumpkin baked goods magic, but I confess, today thanks to some physical limitations and, sadly, my generous neighbor passing away many years ago, my go-to now is a good old can of Libby’s pumpkin.

Make sure to use the 100% pumpkin and NOT pumpkin pie filling which will alter this recipe and not turn out like you had hoped. And, honestly, how could something not be a favorite of mine when cream cheese is swirled on top? Budget friendly and travel friendly, these bars are great if you are called upon to bring a dessert to a family gathering or pot-luck.

Visit A Coalcracker in the Kitchen for the recipe and instructions!