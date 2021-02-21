When I was a child, growing up in the Anthracite Coal Region, “vacation” was a rare event, certainly not something that was guaranteed to happen annually. The budget was tight and my Dad’s work demanded he put in long hours in the summer. When a vacation opportunity did present itself, we did as many people in the Coal Region did; we went “down the shore” — Jersey shore that is — Wildwood, NJ in particular.

I loved the shore. Wildwood had a lot of amusements and rides for the entire family and my Dad and I had a ritual — we would rent a tandem bike and ride on the boardwalk in the early morning sometimes veering off and exploring the streets of town.

To save money when we did go to the shore, we stayed in a big, old Victorian house in which there were several rooms for rent and two efficiency apartments. We stayed in an apartment and made our own meals except for an occasional dinner out.

One year, we got particularly lucky. My dad, who was stationed in Italy during WWII and remembered a bit of the Italian language he had picked up, came in and announced he had “made some new friends” in the apartment underneath us — a family of post-war Italian immigrants.

Seems Dad and the husband in the family staying there struck up a conversation — in Italian. Dad admitted he fumbled his way through, but was proficient enough to share some memories, have a few laughs, and it wound up with us being invited to dinner with these lovely folks!

I was (am still am…) fussy about tomato and pasta sauces. But I was even more particular about meatballs. I detested big, tough, over-worked, over-cooked, weirdly seasoned blobs lying on top of my pasta. So, I figured, “Maybe I’ll like the sauce.” (which I LOVED) and I will just act like I am eating the meatballs. But somewhere along the way, a little bit of meatball found its way onto my fork and the clouds parted and the angels sang! Sized just right, moist, tender, flavorful… I begged my Mom to ask for the recipe. It has been in my recipe collection ever since and it is my favorite meatball. Ever.

“Grazie amici miei italiani” (Thank you my Italian friends.) NOTE: Use good quality cheese, not that saw-dust like stuff in a can from the grocery store shelf.

