Many people in the Coal Region will be familiar with these Plum Dumplings, remembering their Grandmother or Mom making them. These fruit-filled pockets of potato dough are popular with kids and adults alike.

Knedle (from German knödel, meaning”dumpling”), are doughy and slightly savory dumplings filled with sweet and ripe plums, topped with a butter and bread crumb mixture for texture and extra flavor. The dumpling dough is made of a mixture of flour, potato, butter and egg. After kneading, rolling out and cutting pieces of dough, the pitted plums get wrapped and pinched in the dough forming balls that are then cooked in salted water until they float to the top.

The dish is popular in Central and Eastern European countries, especially in Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic. The dish is eaten as dessert, a main dish, or side dish. Many recipes call for removing the stone from the plum and stuffing the fruit with sugar, but the dough itself is savory, not sweet The Knedle are sometimes topped with cinnamon or sour cream before serving. It is believed the dish originated in the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Quick And Easy Tip

Instead of spooning sugar into the plum, place a sugar cube in the indentation left by the removal of the stone.

