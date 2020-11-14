Polish Chrusciki (pronunciation: hrrooss-CHEE-kee), or “angel wings“, are a sweet crisp pastry made out of dough that has been shaped into thin twisted ribbons or “bow-tie” shape, deep-fried (traditionally in lard) and sprinkled with powdered sugar. They are also known by the names faworki and chrusty. In Polish, chrusciki is derived from the word “chrust” which means “dry branches broken off a tree or brushwood”.

There is no leavening agent in this recipe; it relies on air trapped in the dough for their unique, bubbly, flaky texture. Frying causes the air to explode inside the pastry and puff it up as it fries. Technically, the alcohol in the recipe enhances the puffing effect somewhat, but it is definitely an addition that many of us remembering our grandmothers adding!

In The Beginning

The cookies, which originated in Ancient Roman cuisine, are found in several cuisines throughout Europe. These delicate crispy little cookies are extremely popular during the Lenten season, but here in the Coal Region, we adore them as a favorite on our Christmas cookie trays.

Many of us remember our grandmothers or mothers making these addicting pastries as we sat perched at the kitchen table eating them as fast as they were fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

How To Store Leftovers (if there is such a thing…)

Someone once asked me if chrusciki stored well and I was completely stumped…there were never any left TO store in my house. They were consumed with gusto until the empty plate held only remnants of powdered sugar outlining where the cookies had been only a short time before.

The answer is “yes”, they can be stored even though they are at their best consumed the samen day they are fried. To store, lay flat on baking sheets or a large platter separating layers with waxed paper and cover them loosely with aluminum foil, not plastic. If desired, re-crisp by placing on a baking sheet in a 325 degree F oven for about 5 minutes. Dust again with powdered sugar just before serving.

Tips For Success

It is key to roll your dough out paper thin. If you have a pasta maker this would be a perfect use it for. Set the pasta maker on a medium setting, run some dough through then run it through again working down to a very thin setting flouring between passes as needed to keep dough from sticking.

Keep your board well floured so the dough does not stick at all.

A sharp knife, a pizza wheel, or an adjustable pastry cutter that cuts multiple even strips quickly work well when making chrusciki.

If you are rolling and shaping a lot at once before deep frying, it helps keep them from drying out if you cover them with a cotton kitchen towel.

Use a deep frying or candy thermometer. It’s important to keep your oil temperature around 350-360 degrees F.

Once your oil is at temperature, drop the strips of dough in and cook for approximately 15 seconds or until nicely brown on one side. Flip using two forks and cook until other side is brown. Remove them with a slotted spoon or kitchen spider to a cookie sheet lined with paper towels to soak up any excess oil. Transfer to another sheet or rack before dusting with powdered sugar.

If not planning to serve immediately, hold off on dusting with powdered sugar until serving to help retain crispness.

Store loosely covered with foil, not plastic wrap.

The Art of The Fold

Actually there isn’t any mystery to the “folding” or shaping of chrusciki. The strips of pastry are cut, then a small “buttonhole” type slit is cut in the center and one end of the strip is pulled through Trying to explain it in words may not be the best way, so let’s take a look at how it’s done in this short video (the cook is making the pastry which is known as “crostoli” or “chiacchere” in Italian) showing how to use a pasta machine AND how to shape them whether rolled with a rolling pin or pasta machine.

