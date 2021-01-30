Beef tongue has been prepared and eaten in different regions of the world since ancient times. Beef tongue is found in many cuisines that make up the Coal Region including Eastern European, German and Pennsylvania Dutch, English, Italian, and Mexican to name a few.

In Russian cuisine the cooked beef tongue is sliced and served cold for “zakuska” (a starter) by itself or as a part of assorted cold meats platter. Tongue can be roasted, boiled, barbecued, smoked, or pickled.

News about A Coalcracker in the Kitchen, Lori Fogg Do you love the Coalcracker recipes? What has been your favorite? Tell Lori Fogg, creater of the Coalcracker blog. And if you can, visit a GoFundMe in support of Lori, who recently lost her husband. Read Lori's story here: A Coalcracker in the Kitchen: NorthcentralPa.com's favorite food blogger could use your help

Although it might seem intimidating, cooking beef tongue is quite simple to do. It is tender and delicious and can be served on a sandwich, with mustard and/or horseradish sauce.

Some pickled beef tongue recipes call for “pink salt” aka potassium nitrate in the brine which helps the meat retain its pink color (think corned beef or salamis), but this one does not.

Some cooks prepare it by doing nothing more than cooking the tongue in salted water, cleaning it, slicing it, pouring pure vinegar over it in a jar and allowing it to marinate.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen