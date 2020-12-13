German-Americans make up one of the largest ancestry groups in the U.S. and there are many German traditions that Americans have adopted throughout the years for Christmas. These traditions include the Christmas tree, several classic Christmas carols (think “Silent Night” and “O, Christmas Tree“), the Advent calendar, Christmas markets, gingerbread houses and yes, even our familiar version of that jolly round man in a red suit — Santa Claus! (German-American political cartoonist Thomas Nast created him in a series of drawings for Harper’s Weekly during the Civil War era.)

Another German contribution to American holiday traditions is Pfeffernusse (Peppernuts) a traditional German cookie often made in Mennonite communities in the US and found in many Pennsylvania Dutch cookbooks. They are similar to gingerbread cookies or molasses cookies but contain a higher quantity of spices and – white pepper.

Pfeffernusse is one of Germany’s most popular Christmas treats where these bite-sized cookies are eaten in celebration of the arrival of Sinterklaas (Santa Claus) on December 5. In Germany the tradition is for St. Nicholas to visit children early in December.

Shoes are left in front of the door and good children find them filled with oranges and nuts – naughty children get shoes full of coal (how appropriate a tradition for those of us from the Coal Region!). On Christmas Eve, December 24th, the Christkind (a cherub angel representing the Christ child– the ultimate giver) gives the gifts.

The name Pfeffernusse means “pepper nuts.” The pepper part refers to the white pepper that is added giving these cookies a unique touch. The nuts part refers to their nut-like shape.

Every cook has their favorite recipe and each recipe yields a different cookie; some are soft, some crunchy. Although it is long tradition to add anise to the cookies in addition to a plethora of other spices, some recipes omit it. Some pfeffernusse are rolled in confectioner’s sugar, some topped with a thin icing.

However they are made, one thing is agreed upon; the cookies get better with age, so take that into consideration and allow enough time before Christmas for these treats to age a few days before indulging.

Here in the US, you can find Pfeffernuesse in many grocery stores throughout the holidays, either prepared by an in-store bakery or made by commercial bakeries. These little cookies are not complicated to make and often people who do not like store-bought pfeffernusse adore the home baked ones.

To make shaping/rolling the cookies easier, form portions of the dough into “ropes”, cut the ropes into pieces and form into balls. Cookies dough balls should be about 3/4 inch in diameter. Or you can use a cookie scoop like this mini scoop made to mimic a “teaspoon” as measured by most home bakers when recipes say “drop by teaspoon” onto baking sheet. I love this scoop and have had mine for years.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen