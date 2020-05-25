If you ask any tourist to Pennsylvania Dutch country what food they most associate with the area, chances are high they will answer, “Shoofly Pie!”

Shoofly Pie was created out of everyday food staples that were readily available; the Amish and Pennsylvania Dutch are frugal people and have a history of creating delicious foods from meager supplies. Shoofly Pie is often eaten for breakfast along with a cup of coffee.

The history

According to historian William Woys Weaver, shoofly pie started as a crust-less molasses cake or Centennial Cake originally created in 1876 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, PA.

It is believed shoofly pie was a variation of the treacle tart; treacle being a generic British term for any syrup made during the refining of sugar cane. Later, refined sugar became more affordable and overtook treacle as a sweetener. However, colonial Americans often substituted molasses for treacle in their recipes. A crust was added to make it easier to enjoy without needing a plate or fork.

Traditionally, the pie was a poverty food served up only for breakfast or in the evening with supper, or as a field break snack with coffee. Due to the absence of eggs, historians concluded shoofly pie was a winter dish. Hens generally did not lay eggs in the colder weather. A pie without eggs produces a longer shelf life. Instead, bakers leaven the pie with baking powder. The addition of eggs was made in the 1920’s.

Why “shoofly”?

A popular and widely-repeated theory claims the name originates from the sticky pie itself and its penchant for attracting flies as it sat cooling in the kitchen of the proud baker who just created it and their attempt to dispatch the flies: “Shoo, fly!”

However, an interesting alternative theory on the name has been presented by the aforementioned historian William Woys Weaver who believes the name “Shoofly” likely derives from Shoofly the Boxing Mule. Shoofly was a popular traveling circus animal in southeastern Pennsylvania at the time.

The animal was trained to stand on his hind legs and wore boxing gloves on his front hooves. His frequent opponent was a horse. Shoofly was so beloved they named products in his honor, including a brand of molasses produced in Philadelphia. Shoofly’s (the mule) name may have originated from a popular song at the time, “Shoo, Fly, Don’t Bother Me!” (Source: bird-in-hand.com)

It is likely the true origins of the name are lost forever, but the theories are entertaining, none-the-less.

Two variations

As with most recipes, there are as many versions — each with a little change in ingredients — as there are bakers, bakeries, and restaurants who whip up this classic delight throughout Pennsylvania.

Shoofly Pie is found in two versions – dry bottom which is much more coffee cake-like, and wet-bottom, like this one that features a sweet, molasses-laden bottom layer topped with crunchy crumbs. The flavor combinations of the pie is so popular, there is even a “Shoo Fly Cake“.

This recipe makes one 9 inch pie. I have another version, Pennsylvania Dutch Wet-Bottom Shoo Fly Pie II on the blog that differs slightly and makes two 9-inch pies.

