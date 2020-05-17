Also known in some places as “pickled eggs,” these are well known in the Coal Region, thanks to the Pennsylvania Dutch influence in the area. In the plethora of bars and hoseys (volunteer fire companies) that dot the landscape in towns all across the coal region, you will often find a jar of red beet eggs waiting for patrons to purchase along with an ice cold beer and a piece of hot bologna.

Every cook’s recipe is a little different but these are easily adaptable to fit your taste. Want them a little more sweet? Increase the sugar. More “zippy”? Decrease the sugar. Add a cinnamon stick, some ground or whole cloves, whole allspice or some pickling spice mix to the “juice” or you can skip the spices altogether as in my Nana’s original recipe here on my blog. Add finely sliced onions or not — the choice is yours!

Many grocery stores now sell already cooked and peeled eggs for those who do not feel like cooking and peeling hard-boiled eggs at home. For a primer on how to cook hard-boiled eggs, watch the video below.

How To Cook Hard-boiled Eggs

I used to really struggle with peeling eggs; I wound up with really nasty looking things that only looked worse when the red beet juice touched them. I tried all the tricks but my solution is this nifty little gadget, an electric egg cooker from Dash. I love this little appliance so much, I even did a post here on the blog about it. I am not affiliated with the Dash company, but I always like to pass along any info on kitchen equipment that I personally use and would recommend.

Don’t rush into eating these red beet eggs for several days. You want the lovely purple color of the juices to make their way into the egg white. Three days minimum is the norm. I personally like to let them sit longer – until the purple makes its way entirely to the yolk.

