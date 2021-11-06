This recipe for potato filling has been a staple in my family for as long as I can remember. Every holiday dinner, no matter what hunk o’ meat graced the table, included this filling. Although some people in some regions would call this “stuffing”, this is always “filling” to me whether it is a potato based one like this or a bread based one.

My family had a big stainless steel dishpan that never got used for doing dishes, but it served us well as the biggest mixing bowl we owned. My Nana prepped tomatoes in it for canning, my Dad made his pickles every year and soaked the cucumber slices in it, and my Mom — made her filling in it. Our holiday gatherings often included a couple dozen people, so she tripled or quadrupled the filling recipe.

I am not feeding so many these days, but my Yankee-born (Boston) husband loves this. It is a great way for me to use up potatoes that are at the end of a bag. I make this several times throughout the year to accompany many meals. I also make it in large batches, portion it into foil pans, tightly wrap it, and freeze for future use. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight and simply place foil pan right in the oven to bake when desired.

You can use it to stuff a bird, but I always bake it in a separate well-buttered dish on its own. This potato filling makes a delicious substitute for other potato dishes. This recipe is forgiving and you can alter amounts of ingredients to your taste, but this is the basic “start”. You can brown the top and bottom, or cook it just until heated through. Personally, I love me some bottom browned “crust”!

The recipe calls for browning some bread cubes in a skillet with butter, but I have skipped this step many times; I just leave the bread out overnight to dry out some or pop some cubes in the oven to dry slightly. No one seems to care which way it is made, there are seldom many leftovers.

I make the leftovers into patties and fry them in a butter coated cast iron skillet until browned and crispy on each side – they are delicious!

