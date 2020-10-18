Shredded or grated cabbage in a side dish will often conjour up visions of Cole slaw for many people here in the Coal Region. I am hard pressed to think of how many times I went to a diner where it was not on the menu; it’s very popular. But, as much as I love a good Cole slaw, my favorite cold cabbage side dish is Pepper Cabbage.

A sweet and sour dish, pepper cabbage (aka “pickled cabbage”) features a German, Pennsylvania Dutch, and Coal Region favorite — the ever popular cabbage — but not in a creamy dressing as in many traditional slaws.

Pepper cabbage features a tangy clear syrup. The grated cabbage salad is dotted with colorful cubes of sweet bell peppers. Some purists use only green bell pepper, I use a mix of red and green because I like the loo and the difference in taste between the two peppers. Some cooks add chopped onion, celery, or even carrot to the mix.

Pepper cabbage lasts a long time in the refrigerator thanks to the high vinegar content. I love to serve it with many dishes including my Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Pot Pie and Yum-a-setta.

It’s great to take to a potluck or picnic because it the dressing contains no mayonnaise. The cabbage for this dish should be grated, not shredded; the coarse holes on a box grater yields the correct texture for the cabbage. You can also use the shredding blade on a food processor; this is particularly handy when making a large quantity of pepper cabbage..

I do not care for the peppers grated so I finely chop them by hand. I never use the food processor for the peppers because they tend to produces a lot of liquid when done that way. Since I don’t care for them shredded, I don’t use the the box grater for them, either. My personal preference is to dice the peppers by hand resulting in an approximately 1/4 inch dice.

Read the whole article and find the recipe on A Coalcracker in the Kitchen