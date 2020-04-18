Here is an old stand-by in the Coal Region and Pennsylvania Dutch kitchens and is a great one-pot meal. You can use fresh or frozen green (string) beans, but I prefer fresh whenever possible even though there is a tad more work involved in cleaning the beans.

In all my years (okay…decades…) of making this, I have used ham hocks, frozen left-over ham ends from holiday dinners, ham ends bought at the grocery store just for this dish when I get the urge, or even a center cut slice of ham although my preference is hocks or the bone-in end for the best flavor in the broth.

If your broth winds up a little “wimpy”, add some ham broth seasoning like Better Than Bouillon brand to taste. I use plain white all-purpose potatoes for this dish although red or Yukon gold are great alternatives.

My family always ate it with a splash of white distilled or cider vinegar in the bowl when served but even red wine vinegar works, if adding vinegar is to your liking. You can even add a small splash of vinegar to the pot when cooking the beans.

I prefer to make this one evening and reheat and serve the next day as I believe the flavors really develop that way, but you can make it and eat it immediately (it can be hard to wait after smelling the yummy fragrance in your home as it cooks!) And no crunchy, squeaky green beans here… the beans should be very soft in this dish.

The recipe is VERY forgiving; you add more or less potatoes, more or less ham, add some bacon, use more or less green beans… you get the idea. Almost every time I cook this, I wind up accompanying it with a “wilted lettuce” salad using Hot Bacon Dressing and shredded iceberg lettuce.