A spoonful of sugar

We Pennsylvania Dutch like our sweets, and oooey gooey takes the prize every time in my Coalcracker Kitchen!

When thinking of Pennsylvania Dutch pies, the first to come to mind might be the famous Shoo Fly Pie, but Montgomery Pie and this Funny Cake are also welcomed additions to a hearty dinner or eaten as breakfast with a cup of coffee.

What is funny cake?

Funny cake is a layer of moist vanilla cake with a golden top, floating on a layer of chocolate filling, all nestled into a pie crust — and it is delicious!

Legend has it that the “funny” in the name came about because the dessert combines both cake and pie in one. When you pour the chocolate mix over top of the cake batter, the chocolate layer sinks to the bottom during baking and the fillings form layers with the cake ending up on top.

Funny cake tips

This recipe originally notes it makes 2 8-inch pies, but I use 9 inch pie plates; your filling might not be as deep in the crust, but I usually go a little larger in pie plates to avoid spilling when filling and baking. I like to use glass or aluminum pie pans.

If making the homemade crust from this recipe, chill it for an hour before rolling, filling, and baking.

If you prefer, you can use store-bough pie crust.

Placing the pies on a baking sheet before filling makes moving the pies in and out of the oven easier.

Pour the mix for the chocolate layer over top of the cake layer. The chocolate will sink to the bottom of the pie during baking. A large measuring cup makes this easy to track the amount poured into each pie.

