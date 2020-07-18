Summertime in the Coal Region and Pennsylvania Dutch country means the shining star of the season is sweet corn right from the field to the market or roadside stand to my table. Whether it is “bread and butter” (bi-color/yellow and white) or Silver Queen, nothing beats the sweet, juicy, crispy bite of fresh sweet corn.

We “Dutchies” love corn and find plenty of ways to enjoy it, like this Amish Baked Corn Casserole or Fresh Corn Relish, but sometimes the mantra of “keep it simple” wins out.

All throughout fresh corn season, I find I turn to dishes like this one in which the corn is the star. This recipe is how my family made Corn Pie, but some cooks choose to omit the hard cooked eggs, potato, or both and really keep it simple. The choice is yours; as so many of these beloved dishes do, this corn pie lends itself well to customizing for your tastes.

You can use your favorite 2-crust pastry recipe for this, but mid-summer in a warm and steamy kitchen, shortcuts are my friend; I use refrigerated pie crusts and make no apologies for it!

This recipe calls for a small amount of light cream or milk to be poured over the filling; it is not a “set” or “firm” filling — the pieces of pie will fall apart when you cut it, but as my Pappy used to say, “It all winds up in the same place…” The cream is to add a little moisture; too much will make the crust soggy. My family served the pie with warm cream accompanying it at the table for each person to pour over their serving of the pie as desired.

Take advantage of fresh corn season and treat your family to an easy-to-make Pennsylvania Dutch Corn Pie!

