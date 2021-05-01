In some restaurants and diners in Pennsylvania Dutch country, you will find a dish much more obscure than the well-known PA Dutch pot pie or scrapple. Alongside “Dutchie” classics like ham and string beans and “our” version of chicken and waffles lurks the lesser known cousin of these favorites — boova shenkle (also known as bova shankel or some other spelling variations). “Boova shenkle” translates to “boys’ legs” or “boys’ calves” in the PA Dutch dialect.

Looking at boova shenkle, one might see where this name comes from as the pockets of dough resemble chubby boys legs. They also closely resemble Polish pierogi only boova shenkle are larger than traditional pierogi. As with traditional pierogi, boova shenkle fillings can vary. Some cooks stuff the rounds of dough with a potato mixture similar to PA Dutch potato filling. That is my favorite version and the filling featured in this recipe — I look forward to having potato filling left over to use for my boova shenkle after holiday dinners. Other recipes call for meat in the filling mixture like the boova shenkle served at Walp’s Restaurant, a landmark in Allentown, PA for generations until the restaurant closed in 1998.

Some cook boova shenkle in broth in which meat has been stewed and serve the meat on the side. Toppings for boova shenkle vary, too. Some like their boova shenkle with gravy, others prefer bread cubes in browned butter or a milk sauce.

However it is filled or topped, boova shenkle starts with a hearty pot pie dough which is rolled thin, cut into circles (or squares), topped with filling, folded over and sealed. These pockets are then cooked in broth (or water) until the dough is tender. The boova shenkle are often then pan-fried in butter and topped as desired by the cook in the ways I have already mentioned.

If there ever was a food that lends itself to the PA Dutch saying, “eat yourself full”, boova shenkle is it. A complete meal in itself, this delightful stuffed dough concoction welcomes personalization by the cook and satisfies the love of all things “dough-y” by the Pennsylvania Dutch.

