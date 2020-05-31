I am a huge fan of beans and remember eating butter beans as far back as my memory will go. So, it is no wonder this recipe quickly became a favorite of mine. What makes it different than typical baked bean dishes is that it uses condensed tomato soup rather than tomato sauce or ketchup in the sauce.

This recipe was given to me by my best friend who was born and raised in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania (Bethlehem, Pa.) She married and spent the remainder of her life in the heart of the Coal Region — Ashland, Pennsylvania

I have made these beans many times and find them to be a step up from “typical” baked beans. They never last long enough to become left-overs when served at dinners or pot-lucks. If you are a butter bean/lima bean fan, I recommend you give this recipe a try.

I used canned butter beans in the 40 ounce size when I can get them. Use any brand canned butter bean available in your area, but do not used “seasoned” butter beans because the added seasonings differ from brand to brand and will alter the results and flavor of this recipe.

