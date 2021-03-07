The name of the recipe, “2-2-2-2-6 Pound Cake”, comes from the list of ingredients, as you will see.

The recipe for this super easy pound cake was given to me by my best friend, Peg, from Ashland, PA in the heart of the Schuylkill County area of The Coal Region. It was one her Pennsylvania Dutch Mom would bake when she was a girl and they lived in Bethlehem, PA.

The first time I ever had it was when I went to visit Peg and she had made fresh strawberry shortcake for our dessert after dinner. I had not seen her in several years due to my moving from the area and that visit was so very heartwarming. I am not sure whether the cake itself — or the pure pleasure of her company — was what made this so special.

I never make this cake without thinking of her; seeing her slicing, then topping it with sweet, red, juicy locally grown Pennsylvania strawberries in syrup and a big dollop of whipped cream.

My “best friend – second Mom – big sister” left me quickly in early March, 2013. I am blessed to have been by her side for the last several weeks of her life, slowly saying “goodbye” as cancer stole this marvelous woman from the world and those who loved her. Peg’s final words to me were “I love you.” uttered in barely a whisper the evening before she passed away. Not everyone gets a gift like that, and I cherish it with all my heart.

My heart still aches from the loss and there are many days when I long to be with her; sitting alongside her, sharing laughs and special moments in the way only best friends can do. When I find myself mourning the passing of my best friend of over 30 years, I close my eyes and go back to that day in her kitchen when she served me this cake…and I smile through the tears.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”

Secrets To Success

There is no added leavening in this cake recipe. The cake rises due to the air that is incorporated during the mixing. It is imperative you beat this cake for the full 10 minutes called for in the recipe! Always start with a cold oven when baking – do not preheat!

This cake can be left unadorned, sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar, or topped with a glaze of your choice.

