As long as I can remember, I loved anything made with peaches. Late summer in Pennsylvania means peach season as baskets show up at farmers’ markets and road-side stands across the Coal Region and PA Dutch country. But when it is not fresh peach season, I need my peach fix and this dessert gives me just that.

I remember the first time I had this dessert; I was invited to a summer picnic at a friend’s home. I arrived a little late and wound up finding a seat at the table on which this dessert was sitting. In passing, someone mentioned I should, “try that peach dessert, it’s really good!”…and I did. Then I had a little more. As the afternoon progressed, I found myself, in between exchanging pleasantries with others in attendance, shaving off and devouring thin slice after thin slice of this addicting peach delicacy.

I finally allowed guilt to overcome me and realized I really should stop and give someone else a chance at it. I still wonder what the host of the party really thought as he happened to walk by, glanced at the pie, and said to me, “Wow, that is really popular…it’s nearly gone!” and I mumbled, “uh, huh” and turned red.

I call this “pie dessert” because it is not truly a pie in the sense of having a traditional pastry crust but rather looks and serves like a pie but with bottom layer from a batter. Made with canned peaches, this dessert can be enjoyed year-round. It travels well and can be made a day ahead of serving. It can be served slightly warm, room temperature, or fully chilled.

